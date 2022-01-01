Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) טוקנומיקה
Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) מידע
Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
מבנה אסימונים מעמיק של Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
צלול לעומק כיצד GRIFFAIN האסימונים מונפקים, מוקצים ומשוחררים. סעיף זה מדגיש מאפיינים מרכזיים במבנה הכלכלי של האסימון: שימושיות, תמריצים ומנגנוני נעילה.
Overview
GRIFFAIN is a Solana-based token designed to power a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that emphasizes seamless token swaps, liquidity provision, and ecosystem growth. The token is central to platform governance, incentivization, and user interactions, leveraging Solana’s high throughput and low transaction costs to deliver a robust DeFi experience. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, structured by the requested mechanisms.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain: Solana
- Token Type: Utility token for DeFi platform operations
- Issuance: The specific initial supply, emission schedule, or inflation/deflation model for GRIFFAIN is not publicly disclosed in available sources. The token is listed and tradable on exchanges such as LCX and Kraken, indicating that a portion of the supply is already in circulation and available for trading.
- Distribution: Tokens are made available to users via exchange listings and possibly through platform-based activities, but no details on ICO, airdrop, or mining-based issuance are provided.
2. Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table is not available, the following can be inferred from exchange listings and platform descriptions:
|Allocation Category
|Description / Role
|Platform Utility
|Used for swaps, liquidity provision, and governance
|Community
|Emphasis on community-driven initiatives and growth
|Ecosystem
|Supports partnerships and ecosystem expansion
|Exchange Liquidity
|Listed on LCX, Kraken, and BYDFi for trading
Note: No explicit percentages or vesting schedules for team, investors, or ecosystem funds are disclosed in public sources.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Platform Utility: GRIFFAIN is used for:
- Facilitating token swaps on the integrated decentralized exchange (DEX)
- Providing liquidity to pools, with users earning rewards for participation
- Participating in governance and community-driven initiatives
- Incentives:
- Users are incentivized to contribute liquidity and participate in the ecosystem, potentially earning rewards (though the exact form and rate of these rewards are not specified)
- The token is positioned as a central element for incentivizing platform growth and user engagement
4. Locking Mechanism
- Locking: There is no publicly available information detailing a formal token locking or staking mechanism for GRIFFAIN. The platform emphasizes liquidity provision and governance, which may involve locking tokens, but no technical or economic specifics are disclosed.
- Staking: No explicit staking or lock-up program is described in the available documentation.
5. Unlocking Time
- Unlocking Schedule: No information is available regarding token vesting, cliff periods, or scheduled unlocks for team, investors, or other stakeholders.
- Market Circulation: The token is actively traded on exchanges, indicating that at least a portion of the supply is unlocked and liquid.
6. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Not disclosed; token is live and tradable on major exchanges
|Allocation
|Not disclosed; focus on platform utility, community, and ecosystem growth
|Usage & Incentives
|Swaps, liquidity provision, governance, and ecosystem participation
|Locking
|No formal mechanism disclosed
|Unlocking
|No vesting or unlock schedule disclosed; tokens are in active circulation
7. Additional Context and Implications
- Transparency: The lack of detailed public documentation on GRIFFAIN’s tokenomics (such as allocation percentages, vesting, and unlock schedules) is notable. This is not uncommon for newer or rapidly evolving DeFi projects, but it does present risks for potential investors and users who prioritize transparency and long-term planning.
- Ecosystem Focus: The project’s emphasis on community engagement, ecosystem expansion, and DeFi utility aligns with current trends in tokenomics, where tokens are designed to incentivize both usage and governance.
- Market Activity: GRIFFAIN’s active trading on multiple exchanges suggests a focus on liquidity and accessibility, which can help bootstrap user adoption but may also introduce volatility if large, undisclosed unlocks occur.
8. Actionable Insights
- Due Diligence: Prospective users and investors should monitor official channels for future disclosures regarding token allocation, vesting, and governance mechanisms.
- Risk Management: The absence of detailed unlock schedules or locking mechanisms means that sudden changes in circulating supply could impact price stability.
- Community Participation: Engaging with the platform’s governance and liquidity programs may offer additional incentives, but users should seek clarity on the terms and risks involved.
In summary:
GRIFFAIN is a Solana-based DeFi utility token with a focus on swaps, liquidity, and governance. While its usage and ecosystem goals are clear, the absence of detailed public information on issuance, allocation, locking, and unlocking mechanisms means that users should exercise caution and seek further transparency as the project matures.
Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של GRIFFAIN אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות GRIFFAINהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את GRIFFAINטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתGRIFFAINהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
איך לקנות GRIFFAIN
מעוניין להוסיף את Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) לפורטפוליו שלך? MEXC תומכת בשיטות שונות לרכישת GRIFFAIN, כולל כרטיסי אשראי, העברות בנקאיות, ומסחר עמית לעמית. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC עושה את רכישת הקריפטו לקלה ובטוחה.
Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) היסטוריית מחירים
ניתוח היסטוריית המחירים של GRIFFAINעוזר למשתמשים להבין תנועות שוק בעבר, רמות מפתח של תמיכה והתנגדות, ודפוסי תנודתיות. בין אם אתה עוקב אחר שיאי כל הזמנים או מזהה מגמות, נתונים היסטוריים הם חלק חשוב בתחזית מחירים ובניתוח טכני.
GRIFFAIN חיזוי מחיר
רוצה לדעת לאן GRIFFAIN עשוי לפנות? דף חיזוי המחירים שלנו GRIFFAIN משלב סנטימנט שוק, מגמות היסטוריות ואינדיקטורים טכניים כדי לספק תחזית עתידית.
למה צריך לבחור ב־MEXC?
MEXC היא אחת מבורסות הקריפטו המובילות בעולם, אותה סומכים מיליוני משתמשים ברחבי העולם. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC היא הדרך הקלה ביותר שלך לעולם הקריפטו.
כתב ויתור
נתוני הטוקנומיקה בעמוד זה מגיעים ממקורות צד שלישי. MEXC אינה מתחייבת לדיוק הנתונים. אנא ערוך מחקר מעמיק לפני ההשקעה.
קנה Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
סְכוּם
1 GRIFFAIN = 0.03315 USD