BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) טוקנומיקה
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) מידע
Baby Doge Coin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the Doge Meme online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflections that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to your wallet each transaction. Simply Love, pet, and hold as 5% from each transaction is automatically redistributed to baby doge holders.
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) טוקנומיקה & ניתוח מחיר
חקור נתוני טוקנומיקה ומחיר מרכזיים עבור BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE), כולל שווי שוק, פרטי היצע, FDV והיסטוריית מחירים. הבנת הערך הנוכחי של האסימון ואת מיקומו בשוק במבט חטוף.
מבנה אסימונים מעמיק של BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)
צלול לעומק כיצד BABYDOGE האסימונים מונפקים, מוקצים ומשוחררים. סעיף זה מדגיש מאפיינים מרכזיים במבנה הכלכלי של האסימון: שימושיות, תמריצים ומנגנוני נעילה.
Overview
Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a BEP-20 meme coin on the BNB Smart Chain. Its tokenomics are designed to incentivize holding, support ecosystem growth, and ensure gradual supply release. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and locking/unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: The total supply of Baby Doge Coin is currently 420 quadrillion tokens (4.2e17), with no significant changes in supply over the recent period, indicating a fixed or deflationary model.
- Burn Mechanism: A portion of every on-chain transaction fee is sent to a dead wallet, effectively burning tokens and reducing circulating supply over time.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Description
|Private Round Investors
|30.5
|Early backers, strong private investment involvement
|Ecosystem Building
|18
|Funding for infrastructure and adoption
|R&D / Operations
|18
|Research, development, and operational expenses
|Babylon Team
|15
|Core team driving the project
|Community Incentives
|15
|User/community engagement and rewards
|Advisors
|3.5
|Expert guidance and consulting
Note: These percentages reflect a typical meme coin allocation structure, with a strong focus on ecosystem and community.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fee Redistribution: Holders receive a 5% fee from on-chain transactions, incentivizing long-term holding.
- Burning: Part of the transaction fee is burned, supporting deflationary pressure.
- Ecosystem Participation: The token is used within the Baby Doge ecosystem, including a swap platform and NFT marketplace.
- Community Incentives: 15% of tokens are reserved for community rewards, fostering engagement and participation.
Locking Mechanism & Unlocking Time
- Vesting Schedule:
- The token will fully vest by April 2029.
- The first unlocking event is set for April 2026.
- Progressive Unlocking: Tokens are released in phases, with a linear or staggered schedule to prevent sudden supply shocks.
- Team and Investor Locks: Significant allocations to team and private investors are subject to long-term vesting, ensuring commitment and reducing the risk of large token dumps.
Summary Table: Locking & Unlocking
|Category
|Vesting Start
|Full Unlock
|Notes
|Private Investors
|2026
|2029
|Gradual release, long-term commitment
|Team
|2026
|2029
|Standard vesting to incentivize contribution
|Community Incentives
|2026
|2029
|Released to support ongoing engagement
|Ecosystem & R&D
|2026
|2029
|Supports project growth and innovation
Additional Insights
- Staking Rewards: The token inflates at 8% annually, with 4% rewarded to Baby Doge stakers and 4% to Bitcoin stakers, further incentivizing network participation.
- Deflationary Pressure: The burn mechanism ensures a gradual reduction in supply, supporting long-term value.
Conclusion
Baby Doge Coin’s tokenomics are structured to balance early investor incentives, ecosystem growth, and community engagement, while employing a deflationary model and a transparent, long-term vesting schedule. This approach aims to foster stability, reduce the risk of sudden supply shocks, and encourage active participation in the Baby Doge ecosystem.
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) טוקניומיקה: הסבר על מדדים מרכזיים ומקרי שימוש
הבנת הטוקנומיקה של BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) חיונית לניתוח הערך לטווח הארוך, הקיימות והפוטנציאל שלו.
מדדים מרכזיים וכיצד הם מחושבים:
ההיצע הכולל:
המספר המקסימלי של BABYDOGE אסימונים שנוצרו או שייווצרו אי פעם.
אספקה במחזור:
מספר האסימונים הזמינים כיום בשוק ובידיים ציבוריות.
ההיצע המקסימלי:
המקסימום הקבוע של כמות BABYDOGEהאסימונים שיכולה להתקיים בסך הכול.
FDV (שווי מדולל מלא):
מחושב כ־מחיר נוכחי × ההיצע המקסימלי, ומספק הערכה של שווי השוק הכולל אם כל האסימונים יהיו במחזור.
שיעור האינפלציה:
משקף כמה מהר האסימונים חדשים נכנסים לשוק, ומשפיע על המחסור ועל תנועת המחיר לטווח הארוך.
למה המדדים האלה חשובים עבור סוחרים?
היצע במחזור גבוה = נזילות גבוהה יותר.
היצע מקסימלימוגבל + אינפלציהנמוכה = פוטנציאל לעליית ערך בטווח הארוך.
הפצה אסימוניםשקופה = אמון גבוה יותר בפרויקט וסיכון נמוך יותר לשליטה ריכוזית.
FDV גבוה עם שווי שוק נוכחי נמוך = אותות אפשריים של הערכת יתר.
עכשיו כשאתם מבינים את BABYDOGEטוקניומיקה, חקרו אתBABYDOGEהמחיר בזמן אמת של אסימונים!
איך לקנות BABYDOGE
מעוניין להוסיף את BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) לפורטפוליו שלך? MEXC תומכת בשיטות שונות לרכישת BABYDOGE, כולל כרטיסי אשראי, העברות בנקאיות, ומסחר עמית לעמית. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC עושה את רכישת הקריפטו לקלה ובטוחה.
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) היסטוריית מחירים
ניתוח היסטוריית המחירים של BABYDOGEעוזר למשתמשים להבין תנועות שוק בעבר, רמות מפתח של תמיכה והתנגדות, ודפוסי תנודתיות. בין אם אתה עוקב אחר שיאי כל הזמנים או מזהה מגמות, נתונים היסטוריים הם חלק חשוב בתחזית מחירים ובניתוח טכני.
BABYDOGE חיזוי מחיר
רוצה לדעת לאן BABYDOGE עשוי לפנות? דף חיזוי המחירים שלנו BABYDOGE משלב סנטימנט שוק, מגמות היסטוריות ואינדיקטורים טכניים כדי לספק תחזית עתידית.
למה צריך לבחור ב־MEXC?
MEXC היא אחת מבורסות הקריפטו המובילות בעולם, אותה סומכים מיליוני משתמשים ברחבי העולם. בין אם אתה מתחיל או מקצוען, MEXC היא הדרך הקלה ביותר שלך לעולם הקריפטו.
כתב ויתור
נתוני הטוקנומיקה בעמוד זה מגיעים ממקורות צד שלישי. MEXC אינה מתחייבת לדיוק הנתונים. אנא ערוך מחקר מעמיק לפני ההשקעה.
קנה BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)
סְכוּם
1 BABYDOGE = 0.0000 USD