Informations sur Zodor (ZOD)

The Zodor project is a next-generation platform focused on tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs). It empowers startups, energy projects, and established businesses to raise capital by turning their holdings into secure digital tokens. Backed by a privacy-enabled blockchain, AI-driven business validation, and a strong compliance framework, Zodor democratizes investment access for both retail and institutional investors.

Site officiel : https://www.zodor.io/ Livre blanc : https://whitepaper.zodor.io/