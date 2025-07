Informations sur Yield Optimizer ETH (YOETH)

Set it and forget it. YO is your secure multi-chain yield optimizer, continuously rebalancing to deliver the best risk-adjusted yield in DeFi. YO tracks the best yield across DeFi protocols and chains so your assets are always in the right place. YO algorithms generate optimized yield by balancing risk and reward, powered by Exponential.fi’s trusted ratings. YO continuously reallocates your assets across DeFi chains and protocols to maximize yield.

Site officiel : https://yo.xyz Livre blanc : https://drive.google.com/file/d/165iZYiV5AnsYlg44VFCzjDhMAEKWTejU/view?usp=sharing