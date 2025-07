Informations sur Stick (STICK)

Long before AI-generated frogs, cats, and dogs took over, there was STICK—the simplest, rawest form of expression, the very first meme drawn by human hands. Inspired by those ancient stick figures scrawled on cave walls, our developer, fed up with overdone, lifeless AI creations, brought STICK to life as a fresh and original narrative.

Site officiel : https://stickonkas.com/