Informations sur SquidOnSui (SQID)

SQUID ON SUI aims to be a leading meme coin within the Sui ecosystem with a strong emphasis on community engagement. It's designed to foster a transparent and inclusive environment where every member feels valued and empowered. Born from the desire to create a fun and engaging memecoin, SQUID ON SUI captures the innovative spirit of the Sui Network. It's more than just a meme coin; it's a symbol of the community's creativity and collaborative spirit within the Sui ecosystem.

Site officiel : https://squidonsui.xyz/