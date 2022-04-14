Tokenomics de ShibaPoconk (CONK)

Tokenomics de ShibaPoconk (CONK)

Découvrez les informations clés sur ShibaPoconk (CONK), notamment son offre de tokens, son modèle de distribution et ses données de marché en temps réel.
Informations sur ShibaPoconk (CONK)

ShibaPoCONK, popularly known as CONK, is a cryptoasset that took the Fantom Opera network by storm in early 2023 and is a uniquely innovative project that began as nothing more than a silly memecoin, but quickly garnered a passionate community of die-hard believers during its Liquidity Generation Event.

During the longest bear market the cryptocurrency industry has ever experienced, CONK became a shining light that sparked a sense of hope and reassurance at a time when all of us were feeling nothing but fear and doubt. Before even having launched officially, ShibaPoCONK was met with such unwavering support from an entire community right from the get-go, which was a testament to CONK’s potential for growth and success.

The people behind ShibaPoCONK are the community members themselves; CONKers. With no central authoritative entity, the CONK community is a diverse group of individuals from all over the world, united by their love for Web3 technology and its potential application in all aspects of business and life.

With autonomy at its core, the CONK community take it upon themselves to drive the project forward, contributing their skills and expertise in developing the website, creating marketing materials, and even organising their own events. Their passion for the project is a reflection of what CONK fundamentally represents; a gold-standard in a decentralised, permissionless and self-sustaining way of life. ShibaPoCONK is for the culture, and for the people.

From its humble beginnings as a DeFi token experiment, ShibaPoCONK has grown into a thriving community of Web3 enthusiasts. The project has set its sights on creating the CONK World, a virtual hub for Web3 professionals, artists, and creatives. Within the CONK world, $CONK tokens will continue to be used as a means of payment, and ShibaPoCONKs offical collection of NFTs will be used intrinsically at the forefront of every interaction within the CONK World, essentially serving as membership passes or tic

https://conkme.com/

Tokenomics et analyse de prix de ShibaPoconk (CONK)

Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de ShibaPoconk (CONK), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix.

Tokenomics de ShibaPoconk (CONK) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués

Comprendre la tokenomics de ShibaPoconk (CONK) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.

Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :

Offre totale :

Le nombre maximal de tokens CONK qui ont été ou seront créés.

Offre en circulation :

Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.

Offre maximale :

Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens CONK pouvant exister.

Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :

Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.

Taux d'inflation :

Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.

Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?

Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.

Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.

Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.

Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.

Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de CONK, explorez le prix en direct du token CONK !

