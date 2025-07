Informations sur Roaring Kitty (ROAR)

MEME COIN: $ROAR is the OG token. Est. Sept '22. Inspired by The Roaring Kitty Who Inspired other to fight against wall street through Game Stop.

We Are

100% community-owned. LP burnt. Contract Renounced

Ready to Moon like $GME & $AMC?

Site officiel : https://ogroaringkitty.com Livre blanc : https://ogroaringkitty.com/roaring-kitty-empowering-the-community-in-decentralized-finance/