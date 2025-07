Informations sur MooMoo Token (MOO)

MooMoo is a new token powering the Cows Gone Mad NFT ecosystem and specially its immersive game Cows Gone Mad: Battle for Pasture Prime. Built on the Solana blockchain, MooMoo tokens offer scalability and low transaction fees, serving as the primary in-game currency. This integration bridges the digital art and gaming worlds, enabling NFT holders to seamlessly utilise their assets within the game and the rest of the ecosystem.

Site officiel : https://cowsgonemad.io/ Livre blanc : https://cowsgonemad.io/docs/v1.6.6%20Cows%20Gone%20Mad%20Whitepaper%202024.pdf