Informations sur Metadium (META)

Metadium is a next-generation blockchain protocol designed to create a decentralized identity ecosystem. Vitalizing the concept of self-sovereign identity enables individuals to exercise total control of their own identity - managing, securing, and utilizing personal data only under the owner’s consent. Metadium aims to present a future in which one can freely and conveniently use one’s own identity data.

Site officiel : https://metadium.com Livre blanc : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MgZF5lk0_x6lDHrlrjVsVmpy3QfmLujI/view