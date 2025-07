Informations sur EveryCoin (EVY)

The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform that combines stable coin(TabiPay) with fluid value coin(EveryCoin) to solve the problems of blockchain speed and high variability of cryptocurrency. We have redefined financial services and changed the paradigm. Financial service will be transformed from a previous strictly graded, exclusively centralized systems to a decentralized, comprehensive and scalable systems.

Site officiel : https://www.everycoin.io Livre blanc : https://www.everycoin.io/pdf/Aaron%20Platform_Whitepaper_v1.0.pdf