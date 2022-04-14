Tokenomics de Cigarette (CIG)
Informations sur Cigarette (CIG)
The Cigarette Token is a token issued by a part of the Cryptopunk community. Its goal is quite open yet and has to be determined by the whole PUNK community, but currently it is the token used in the social game of the $CIG webpage:
There is a "CEO of Cryptopunks", and there can only be 1. His role is associated with a unique NFT on the Ethereum Blockchain, proving him to be the CEO, which changes from Ethereum address according to who is the new CEO. The way to become the new CEO is by paying the chosen amount X of $CIG presettled by the previous CEO. If this amount X is too low, then someone stealing his CEO position will be more likely. But if it were too high, then the tax that the CEO has to pay (0.1% of the amount X) would be too high and the deposit that the previous CEO had to put initially would run out faster. There is the game equilibrium. The "CEO of Cryptopunks" can write a Graffiti message in the web so that everybody can see it. They can also change the emission rate of $CIG by 20% each time, with a cooldown time of 2 epochs. It starts from 1000 $CIG emmitted per block, which is the maximum, and there is also a minimum emmision rate. The $CIG are emmitted to the LPers of the CIG-WETH pair in Sushiswap in a linearly proportional way, just as in any other liquidity mining program.
It can also be considered a Christmas airdrop to the PUNK community, where each PUNK holder is gifted with 100k CIG per PUNK they hold. It is similar in spirit to the style of the $SOS token, but focused on the more specific PUNK community. Hopefully, the PUNK community revolves around it with time and may use it for a wider variety of purposes, like a more advanced game or a DAO. Due to the decentralized nature of the project, it is not possible yet to determine how will it evolve.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Cigarette (CIG)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Cigarette (CIG), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Tokenomics de Cigarette (CIG) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Cigarette (CIG) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens CIG qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens CIG pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de CIG, explorez le prix en direct du token CIG !
Prévision du prix de CIG
Vous voulez savoir dans quelle direction CIG pourrait évoluer ? Notre page de prévision du prix de CIG combine sentiment du marché, tendances historiques et indicateurs techniques pour offrir une vision prospective.
Pourquoi devriez-vous choisir MEXC?
MEXC est l'une des principales plateformes d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde, approuvée par des millions d'utilisateurs à travers le globe. Que vous soyez débutant ou expert, MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie.
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.