Informations sur Booty ($BOOTY)

$Booty is a token on the Avalanche C-chain. It was founded by two doxxed community builders and artists; Cynthia Steenkamp and OnethirdNerd. The goal is to bring the sexy to crypto, and create a community token as per the guidelines of the Avalanche foundation that promotes sexual expression, body positivity, and celebrates one of the oldest culturally significant aspects of humankind, the booty.

Site officiel : https://bootytoken.xyz/