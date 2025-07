Informations sur UMA (UMA)

Universal Market Access (UMA) is a protocol for the development, issuance, and settlement of derivatives for any underlying asset built on the Ethereum blockchain. A user can generate and create smart-contract governed meta-tokens based off of a derivative, and then take a position long or short of that asset without needing to hold the underlying asset.

Site officiel : https://umaproject.org/ Livre blanc : https://github.com/UMAprotocol/whitepaper Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x04Fa0d235C4abf4BcF4787aF4CF447DE572eF828