Informations sur OriginTrail (TRAC)

OriginTrail is an ecosystem dedicated to building a sustainable global economy by organizing trusted AI-ready Knowledge Assets. Utilizing its unique Decentralized Knowledge Graph and NeuroWeb blockchain, it delivers AI-powered semantic search to enterprises and individuals worldwide.

Site officiel : https://origintrail.io/ Livre blanc : https://origintrail.io/ecosystem/whitepaper Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0xaa7a9ca87d3694b5755f213b5d04094b8d0f0a6f