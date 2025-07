Informations sur Xai (XAI)

Xai was developed to enable real economies and open trade in the next generation of video games. With Xai, potentially billions of traditional gamers can own and trade valuable in-game items in their favorite games for the first time, without the need to use crypto-wallets.

Site officiel : https://xai.games/ Livre blanc : https://xai-foundation.gitbook.io/xai-network/xai-blockchain/welcome-to-xai Explorateur de blocs : https://arbiscan.io/token/0x4Cb9a7AE498CEDcBb5EAe9f25736aE7d428C9D66