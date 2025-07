Informations sur SNEK (SNEK)

SNEK aims to be the chillest meme coin on Cardano with a fair distributed launch including 0% of the supply set aside to the team and a high circulating supply/low emissions right from the start. With a goal to unite communities across Cardano and onboard new users from outside chains.

Site officiel : https://www.snek.com Explorateur de blocs : https://cardanoscan.io/token/279c909f348e533da5808898f87f9a14bb2c3dfbbacccd631d927a3f534e454b