Informations sur Reform DAO (RFRM)

Reform is a Market Making DAO creating community-driven liquid markets across exchanges through protocol-owned liquidity. Transforming the conventional mercenary MM model by aligning incentives between all the stakeholders: protocol, community, and MM, enabling retail liquidity, transparency, and fairness.

Site officiel : https://reformdao.com Livre blanc : https://docs.reformdao.com/ Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0xea3eed8616877F5d3c4aEbf5A799F2e8D6DE9A5E