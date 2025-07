Informations sur Quickswap (QUICK)

QuickSwap is a fork of the originator of Automated Market Makers in the now rapidly expanding DeFi sector of the Cryptocurrency industry, Uniswap. Both, of course, are magical. Only, rather than settling for the magic of unicorns, we’ve opted for the magic of dragons. It’s a much faster kind of magic, currently only available in a land far far away, known by the locals as Layer 2.

Site officiel : https://quickswap.exchange/ Livre blanc : https://docs.quickswap.exchange/ Explorateur de blocs : https://polygonscan.com/token/0xB5C064F955D8e7F38fE0460C556a72987494eE17