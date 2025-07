Informations sur Pyth Network (PYTH)

The Pyth Network is the largest and fastest-growing first-party oracle network. Pyth delivers real-time market data to financial dApps across 40+ blockchains and provides 350+ low-latency price feeds across cryptocurrencies, equities, ETFs, FX pairs, and commodities. Pyth connects high-fidelity market data from the world’s largest professional traders and exchanges to any smart contract, anywhere.

Site officiel : https://pyth.network/ Livre blanc : https://pyth.network/whitepaper_v2.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/HZ1JovNiVvGrGNiiYvEozEVgZ58xaU3RKwX8eACQBCt3