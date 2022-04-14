Tokenomics de Prosper (PROS)
Informations sur Prosper (PROS)
Prosper is bridging institutional-grade Bitcoin mining power on-chain and aiming to fully unlock the potential of Bitcoin, the most decentralized cryptocurrency. Prosper sets out to redefine the possibilities of on-chain liquidity and what a decentralized protocol can bring to the community. Prosper sees a unique opportunity to further decentralize the Bitcoin ecosystem, by bringing Bitcoin’s underlying network layer—Bitcoin mining power—on-chain to enable community participation and ownership and creating a new fundamental building block for the broader ecosystem
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de Prosper (PROS)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de Prosper (PROS), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Structure détaillée du token Prosper (PROS)
Plongez au cœur du processus d'émission, d'allocation et de déverrouillage des tokens PROS. Cette section met en lumière les principaux aspects de la structure économique du token : utilité, mécanismes d'incitation et calendrier de vesting.
Prosper is a decentralized protocol offering tokenized exposure to Bitcoin hashrate. Its token economics are closely tied to the value generated by real-world Bitcoin mining, aligning incentives between the protocol, miners, and token holders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown covering all requested dimensions:
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Directly Linked to Bitcoin Hashrate: Prosper issues tokens representing proportional exposure to Bitcoin mining power owned or managed by the Prosper Foundation.
- Physical-Asset Backing: Each PROS token is backed by actual hashrate, and the hashrate-per-token ratio is set by the foundation and managed in partnership with industry leaders like BITMAIN and Antpool.
- Native Token (PROS): Created and managed on-chain, with upgrades possible via a community-driven process (reference).
2. Allocation Mechanism
While specific allocation percentages (team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) were not provided in the currently available data, Prosper’s structure emphasizes:
- Foundation Ownership: The token foundation ensures that for every PROS token in circulation, there is an equivalent proportion of Bitcoin mining hardware operated by or on behalf of Prosper.
- Open Market Access: PROS tokens can be acquired primarily via the open market on major centralized exchanges (Binance, Bitget, Bybit, Gate.io, MEXC).
- Community Participation: Governance and ecosystem incentives encourage distribution to active participants and builders.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
|Mechanism
|Details
|Usage
|- Community governance (voting, proposals)
- Access to Bitcoin mining rewards
- Building DeFi primitives tied to hashrate engagement
|Incentives
|- Staking PROS tokens enables holders to earn Bitcoin rewards generated by the underlying mining hardware
|Participation
|- Users can vote on protocol proposals
- Builders can integrate PROS in other on-chain products
|Partner Campaigns
|- Cross-project campaigns and quests to earn additional tokens or rewards
4. Locking and Vesting Mechanisms
- Locked vs Circulating Supply: No precise figures were found for initial vesting or lockup schedules; however, protocols of this type typically employ lockups for team, investor, and ecosystem allocations, with gradual unlocks for early contributors.
- Governance Influence: The community can update or vote on future lockup or release schedules as the protocol evolves.
5. Unlocking Time & Vesting Schedules
- Data Unavailable: As of this review, there is no publicly available table or timeline listing exact unlocks, allocations, or vesting periods for Prosper’s token. This suggests either full circulating supply from launch or undisclosed schedules, which is often the case with newer protocols focusing on real-world asset backing.
- Community Information: Holders are encouraged to track updates on the official news section (Prosper News) for announcements on changes to staking, vesting, or distribution plans.
Summary Table
|Dimension
|Details
|Issuance
|Linked to Bitcoin hashrate, on-chain with community-driven upgrades
|Allocation
|Foundation manages miner/token ratio, distributed via exchanges and participation
|Usage/Incentive
|Staking earns BTC rewards; governance and DeFi integrations
|Locking Mechanism
|Likely team/investor/ecosystem lockups; specifics not disclosed
|Unlocking/Vesting
|No public unlock table/vesting schedule as of June 2025
Additional Considerations & Recommendations
- Transparency and Community Control: Prosper emphasizes community-driven protocol evolution, which may result in future changes to token economics through governance votes.
- Real Yield Model: By tying yield and incentives to actual Bitcoin mining rewards, Prosper aligns economic outcomes with real-world production, potentially mitigating inflationary risks seen in purely emission-driven tokens.
- Actionable Insights: Prospective participants should consult the official documentation and news section for the most up-to-date disclosures, especially as the project matures and more granular vesting or unlock information is released.
For more information, you may consult Prosper's official resources or monitor their governance forums for updates.
Tokenomics de Prosper (PROS) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de Prosper (PROS) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens PROS qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens PROS pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de PROS, explorez le prix en direct du token PROS !
