Informations sur Origin (OGN)

Origin Token (OGN) is Origin Protocol’s native governance and value accrual token. It promotes open economic access through a composable and multichain product suite that unlocks opportunities for yield generation across the space. Origin’s products are built to be permissionless and composable, allowing for integration with other DeFi primitives. Users can stake OGN for xOGN and earn a share of revenue generated by all of Origin’s products, cultivating a user-first platform.

Site officiel : https://www.originprotocol.com Livre blanc : https://www.originprotocol.com/litepaper Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x8207c1ffc5b6804f6024322ccf34f29c3541ae26