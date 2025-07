Informations sur NKO (NKO)

Neoki is a decentralized Matrix platform with the vision of democratizing the world of design from fashion to gaming with multiple components such as : NFT & Twin marketplace, MultiMetaverse, DAO, Digital Wardrobe, AI Avatars, and Digital asset creator.

Site officiel : https://www.neoki.io/ Livre blanc : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FCs5dAsnD8moxa1jBbDIOSjEgMjS-IGn/view