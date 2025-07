Informations sur KARURA (KAR)

Karura is the decentralized financial hub of Kusama. The network is built as Acala’s sister network with nearly the same codebase, enabling a scalable, user-friendly, and fast cross-chain DeFi platform. Karura’s parachain is a fast-moving and powerful platform that enables efficient, inexpensive, and sophisticated financial applications, improving trading effectiveness and saving time.

Site officiel : http://karura.network Livre blanc : https://github.com/AcalaNetwork/Acala-white-paper Explorateur de blocs : https://karura.subscan.io/