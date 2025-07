Informations sur JUST (JST)

JUST is built on the TRON Network, the largest decentralized application ecosystem, and aims to provide a set of easy-to-use and transparent financial services for users worldwide. Users can mint stablecoin USDJ by depositing TRX assets as collateral in a smart contract. Project is governed by JUST community members based on the number of JST they hold. Proposals are voted upon and determined by the whole ecosystem.

Site officiel : https://just.network/#/ Livre blanc : https://www.just.network/docs/white_paper_en.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://tronscan.org/#/token20/TCFLL5dx5ZJdKnWuesXxi1VPwjLVmWZZy9