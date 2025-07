Informations sur Illuvium (ILV)

Illuvium is a decentralized, NFT collection and auto battler game built on the Ethereum network. Integrated with the hyper-scalable immutable-X layer-two solution, players of Illuvium gain access to zero gas fees for minting or exchanging assets, as well as sub-second transaction times, all with user-maintained custody.

Site officiel : https://illuvium.io/ Livre blanc : https://docs.illuvium.io/illuvium-whitepaper Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x767fe9edc9e0df98e07454847909b5e959d7ca0e