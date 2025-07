Informations sur HPT (HPT)

The Huobipool Token is a proof of interest for the Huobi Mine Pool, with a constant total issuance of 10 billion. The Huobi Mine Pool will airdrop 51% of its profits to community builders based on the contribution of community contributors. The incentive mode is gradually released to the community through investment mining and computing mining mode.

Site officiel : https://www.huobipool.com/ Livre blanc : https://huobi-pool-service.s3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com/prd/hpt/doc/HuobipoolTokenWhitepaperEN.pdf