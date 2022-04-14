Tokenomics de FLOKI (FLOKI)
Informations sur FLOKI (FLOKI)
Meme coin with utility via an NFT gaming metaverse, an NFT and merchandise marketplace, and a crypto education platform. Inspired by the name of Elon Musk’s dog and partnered with his brother Kimbal Musk. FLOKI’s goal is to be a top 10 crypto project and the de-facto leader in the NFT gaming sector.
Tokenomics et analyse de prix de FLOKI (FLOKI)
Découvrez les données clés sur la tokenomics et le prix de FLOKI (FLOKI), y compris la capitalisation boursière, les détails de l'offre, la valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) et l'historique du prix. Consultez en un clin d'œil la valeur actuelle du token et sa position sur le marché.
Structure détaillée du token FLOKI (FLOKI)
Plongez au cœur du processus d'émission, d'allocation et de déverrouillage des tokens FLOKI. Cette section met en lumière les principaux aspects de la structure économique du token : utilité, mécanismes d'incitation et calendrier de vesting.
Overview
FLOKI is a community-driven token built around a dynamic DeFi and GameFi ecosystem, aiming for strong utility through staking, DeFi products, NFTs, and new sister tokens such as TOKEN (TokenFi). As a meme-origin asset, it differentiates itself with structured tokenomics and a focus on sustainable incentives.
1. Token Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: Approximately 10 trillion FLOKI tokens.
- Issuance: All tokens were initially minted at launch; there is no ongoing inflation or mining-based issuance.
2. Token Allocation Mechanism
The allocation structure is straightforward and community-oriented, with the bulk reserved for current and future ecosystem growth and rewards.
|Allocation Segment
|Amount/Percentage
|Notes
|Community
|10,000,000,000,000
|100% allocation (includes all further distributions, staking pools, and ecosystem funds)
|Staking Pool
|~25% of total supply
|Locked in the Floki staking program for 3–48 months
|Staking Rewards
|5.6B TOKEN (sister token)
|56% of TOKEN supply distributed to FLOKI stakers over 4 years
|Burn Mechanism
|-
|25% of FlokiFi fees buy back and burn FLOKI tokens
|Treasury
|-
|75% of FlokiFi fees allocated to treasury, supporting ongoing development
Note: Nearly 25% of the FLOKI supply has been locked in staking contracts, and more than 21% of the circulating supply is locked for durations ranging from 3 to 48 months in the staking program, directly reducing available float and strengthening fundamentals.
3. Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
a. Staking
- Users stake FLOKI to earn TOKEN (TokenFi).
- Staking terms: 3 months, 1 year, 2 years, or 4 years.
- APYs scale with duration (as of Q1 2024: ~11% for 3 months, ~36% for 4 years).
- Rewards can be claimed at any time.
b. DeFi & Ecosystem Utility
- FLOKI is used across DeFi applications, including FlokiFi Locker, Vera, NFT marketplaces, and as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem.
- It also supports a play-to-earn gaming economy and “Floki University” for on-chain education.
c. Fee Revenue & Burn
- FlokiFi platform fee revenue:
- 25% is auto-used to buy and burn FLOKI (driving long-term deflationary pressure).
- 75% is sent to the treasury to support future development, grants, and ecosystem incentives.
d. Governance
- All major protocol decisions, treasury spending, and upgrades are controlled via the Floki DAO.
4. Locking & Unlocking Mechanisms
a. Staking Locks
- Staked tokens are locked for the chosen term (3, 12, 24, or 48 months).
- Unstaking is only allowed post-term; rewards can be claimed during the lock.
- ~21% of circulating supply is currently staked.
b. Unlocking Time & Schedule
- Staking and rewards are disbursed and unlocked over up to 4 years.
- TOKEN (sister token) rewards for stakers are scheduled linearly over 4 years.
- There are no major unlock cliffs or inflation bursts expected since 100% of FLOKI was minted at genesis.
c. Treasury and Development Funds
- Treasury distribution aligns with DAO approvals; there is no stated vesting schedule.
5. Circulating Supply Trends
- Current Circulating Supply (June 2025): ~9.625 trillion FLOKI
- The overall supply has remained stable in recent weeks, consistent with the absence of ongoing issuance and major unlocks.
- A significant share of circulating tokens remains locked due to staking incentives, supporting price stability and reducing volatility.
6. Critical Perspective & Limitations
- There is a heavy emphasis on staking/tokens locked, which is positive for minimizing sell pressure, but could lead to future unlock-related volatility should sentiment shift.
- The incentives are strong, especially with the additional TOKEN rewards, but investors should stay alert to changing APY dynamics and how they affect long-term distribution.
- DAO-based governance adds transparency, but effective participation and alignment with the community's best interest are always ongoing challenges for large, meme-focused ecosystems.
Summary Table: Key FLOKI Tokenomics Parameters
|Aspect
|Summary
|Total Supply
|~10 Trillion
|Initial Mint
|100% at Genesis
|Issuance Model
|Fixed supply, no inflation
|Staking Lockup
|3–48 months
|Staked Share (2025)
|~21% of circulating supply (~25% of total supply)
|Treasury Use
|75% of fee revenue
|Burn Mechanism
|25% of fee revenue used to buy/burn FLOKI
|Incentives
|TOKEN rewards, high APY to stakers, gamification, DAO governance
|Unlock Timeline
|No major cliffs, staking/unlocks dispersed linearly over 4 years
|Governance
|Floki DAO on Snapshot
Actionable Insights
- FLOKI’s incentives and strong staking lockups create a resilient ecosystem compared to other meme tokens—making it less prone to speculative supply shocks.
- Long-term holders and DAO participants are well-positioned to benefit from continuing ecosystem growth and deflationary mechanisms.
- Potential investors should monitor changes in staking participation rates, major DAO votes on treasury spending, and the unlock schedule for both FLOKI and TOKEN rewards to anticipate future changes in token liquidity and market dynamics.
Tokenomics de FLOKI (FLOKI) : métriques clés et scénarios d'utilisation expliqués
Comprendre la tokenomics de FLOKI (FLOKI) est essentiel pour évaluer sa valeur à long terme, sa viabilité et son potentiel.
Indicateurs clés et comment ils sont calculés :
Offre totale :
Le nombre maximal de tokens FLOKI qui ont été ou seront créés.
Offre en circulation :
Le nombre de tokens actuellement disponibles sur le marché et détenus par le public.
Offre maximale :
Le plafond maximal du nombre total de tokens FLOKI pouvant exister.
Valorisation entièrement diluée (FDV) :
Calculé comme le prix actuel × l'offre maximale, ce qui donne une projection de la capitalisation boursière totale si tous les tokens sont en circulation.
Taux d'inflation :
Reflète la vitesse à laquelle de nouveaux tokens sont émis, influençant leur rareté et l'évolution du prix à long terme.
Pourquoi ces indicateurs sont-ils importants pour les traders ?
Offre en circulation élevée = liquidité accrue.
Offre maximale limitée + faible inflation = potentiel d'appréciation du prix à long terme.
Distribution de tokens transparente = meilleure confiance dans le projet et risque réduit de centralisation.
Valorisation entièrement diluée élevée avec une capitalisation boursière actuelle faible = signal d'une possible surévaluation.
Maintenant que vous comprenez la tokenomics de FLOKI, explorez le prix en direct du token FLOKI !
Avertissement
Les données de tokenomics présentées sur cette page proviennent de sources tierces. MEXC ne garantit pas leur exactitude. Veuillez effectuer vos propres recherches avant d'investir.
