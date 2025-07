Informations sur EVR (EVR)

A global permission-less, decentralised DePIN for ultra-flexible, ultra powerful dApps. Evernode dApps can be written in almost any language, deployed at almost any scale, read and write to disk and web, fetch off-chain data, perform complex computations, and generally perform like a normal App, but in a decentralised way. It is a new vision for ultra-flexible, ultra-powerful dApps.

Site officiel : https://evernode.org Livre blanc : https://evernode.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Evernode-2.0.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://xahauexplorer.com/explorer/rEvernodee8dJLaFsujS6q1EiXvZYmHXr8