Informations sur CultDAO (CULTDAO)

CULT is the tradable and liquid token of CULT DAO, transacting CULT will contribute to the protocol by filling the DAO treasury slowly, to fund investments into decentralised technologies. This is achieved due to a 0.4% tax on all CULT transactions.

Site officiel : https://cultdao.io Livre blanc : https://cultdao.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/CULT-DAO-Manifesto-1.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0xf0f9d895aca5c8678f706fb8216fa22957685a13