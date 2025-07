Informations sur Cross The Ages (CTA)

Cross The Ages is first and foremost a multimedia Intellectual Property (IP) grounded in a futuristic fantasy meets sci-fi epic narrative that forms the foundation of an experiential ecosystem blending virtual and real worlds. The CTA ecosystem will include gaming, E-sports, animation, collectibles, as well as an underlying gaming investment model where investment in the gaming virtual World of Artellium can translate into the renewable energy transition through clean energy production in the real World.

Site officiel : https://www.crosstheages.com/ Livre blanc : https://whitepaper.crosstheages.com/ Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/CTAyri1T4d1QRfnmtSRpEsPS5tyH6shA1WTskhybmrMT