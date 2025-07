Informations sur BULLS (BULLS)

Battle Bulls is a free mobile clicker game on Telegram, complemented by a spectacular battle mode. In this game, you, as a founder, will build a virtual blockchain business and try to get more in-game coins. Then, you can convert them into real tokens for withdrawal.

Site officiel : https://battlebulls.com Livre blanc : https://battlebulls.com/documents/WhitePaper.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://smartexplorer.com/blockchain/contracts/sgoaR28U2uFjURPsCa29LoLcLv2Zmq28ij