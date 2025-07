Informations sur Blur (BLUR)

Blur is a decentralized pro-NFT marketplace and aggregator that will be governed by $BLUR holders. Blur has been architected to handle the high load, which enables unmatched speed and advanced features including real-time data feed, charts, bulk listing and buying tools, and portfolio management.

Site officiel : https://blur.io/ Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x5283d291dbcf85356a21ba090e6db59121208b44