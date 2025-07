Informations sur Banana Gun (BANANA)

Banana Gun is a Telegram bot that allows you to snipe upcoming launches, or safely buy tokens that are already live. We aim to be your go-to sniper / manual buyer on Ethereum Network, and probably more chains along the way.

Site officiel : https://bananagun.io/ Livre blanc : https://docs.bananagun.io/the-banana-token/tokenomics Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x38e68a37e401f7271568cecaac63c6b1e19130b4