Informations sur Aventus (AVT)

The Aventus Network belongs to a new generation of composable blockchain networks built with the scalability and interoperability needed for real-world use cases, including asset tokenization and blockchain apps. It is capable of high transaction throughput, low and predictable transaction costs, and provides deterministic finality. The network currently operates as a Polkadot parachain with continued interoperability with Ethereum, and is used by several production applications. AVT is the token that powers the Aventus Network.

Site officiel : https://www.aventus.io/ Livre blanc : https://www.aventus.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Aventus_Whitepaper-May-2022-Update.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://etherscan.io/token/0x0d88ed6e74bbfd96b831231638b66c05571e824f