Informations sur COSMOS (ATOM)

The Cosmos Network is a decentralized network of independent, scalable, and interoperable blockchains, creating the foundation for a new token economy. Cosmos Hub is the first hub among many hubs that has launched within the Cosmos Network of sovereign blockchains, and ATOM is the Cosmos Hub's staking token.

Site officiel : https://cosmos.network/ Livre blanc : https://cosmos.network/resources/whitepaper Explorateur de blocs : https://www.mintscan.io/