Obsidium (OBS) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka
Obsidium (OBS) -rahakkeen tiedot
What is Obsidium? Obsidium is an ecosystem, serverless, cross-chain, layer-2 solution that fuel the crypto space with DeFi, AMM & NFTs. It’s benefits include infinite scalability, high throughput sub-second confirmation time, and fees at a tenth of a cent.
OBSIDIUM MISSION Facilitate education, research, and continued development of the OBS Ecosystem to increase understanding of the public benefit of an incentive driven metaverse ecosystem.
About $OBS into Ecosystem Obsidium token will power the Obsidium Ecosystem and will give governance power to those who own’s it. $OBS will be used for fees, rewards, utilities, staking and providing a total supply for new born tokens into Obsidium Ecosystem.
Focus & Development Areas
Simplifying Real assets registry It’s still manipulated and not 100% transparent. Obsidium is proposing to build an 4D scanning app to empower anyone to register an real assets/good into the blockchain technology. AI recognition of lands, property’s, cars, etc…
Layer Two Solution Building the first cross-chain layer-2 ecosystem to simplify real and virtual assets registry plus tokenization. We propose the sub-second identification of any duplicate item, asset, token or smart contract on any blockchain available. Integrating AI identity protection and deduplication.
Decentralized Applications Building the first cross-chain layer-2 dApp (Decentralized Application) into the Obsidium ecosystem that will provide fundamentally core functionality under the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface. ( e.g. Identity, Yielding, Farming, Minting. )
NFTs Marketplace Building the first cross-chain layer-2 NFTs Marketplace that will open the metaverse, omniverse and any virtual world for content creators and digital art lovers to interact and transact with all NFTs available in any other Marketplace of any other blockchains. ( e.g. Avatars, Skins, Virtual Lands, Characters, Virtual Properties, Virtual Adds. )
Exchange Developing the first Exchange to interact and transact from any blockchain at a tenth of a cent transaction costs. Exchange Token for Token, NFT for NFT, Token for NFT or any virtual assets available.
Launchpad Developing the first cross-chain layer-2 Launchpad with the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface where new born project can be launched into our Ecosystem.
Liquidity Developing the first cross-chain layer-2 Liquidity Provider and Liquidity Locker with the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface.
Tokenomics & How it works The main mechanisms of Obsidium contract include a 6% sell fee. Only applicable for 6 months (0% thereafter) Anti-Dump Max Sell no more than 1.05% of supply over 24 hours – only applicable for 6 months (0% thereafter)
Obsidium (OBS) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka ja hinta-analyysi
Tutustu Obsidium (OBS) -rahakkeen keskeisiin tokenomiikka- ja hintatietoihin, mukaan lukien markkina-arvo, tarjontatiedot, FDV ja hintahistoria. Ymmärrä rahakkeen nykyinen arvo ja markkina-asema yhdellä silmäyksellä.
Obsidium (OBS) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka: Keskeisten mittareiden selitykset ja käyttötapaukset
Obsidium (OBS) -rahakkeen tokenomiikan ymmärtäminen on olennaista sen pitkän aikavälin arvon, kestävyyden ja potentiaalin analysoimiseksi.
Keskeiset mittarit ja niiden laskeminen:
Kokonaistarjonta:
Enimmäismäärä OBS-rahakkeita, joita on luotu tai tullaan koskaan luomaan.
Kierrossa oleva tarjonta:
Markkinoilla tällä hetkellä saatavilla ja yleisön hallussa olevien rahakkeiden määrä.
Maksimitarjonta:
Kiinteä yläraja sille, kuinka monta OBS-rahaketta voi olla yhteensä.
FDV (täysin laimennettu arvostus):
Lasketaan yhtälöllä nykyhinta × maksimitarjonta, jolloin saadaan ennuste markkinoiden kokonaiskapasiteetista, jos kaikki rahakkeet ovat kierrossa.
Inflaatioaste:
Heijastaa sitä, kuinka nopeasti uusia rahakkeita otetaan käyttöön, mikä vaikuttaa niukkuuteen ja pitkän aikavälin hintakehitykseen.
Miksi nämä mittarit ovat tärkeitä treidaajille?
Suuri kierrossa oleva tarjonta = suurempi likviditeetti.
Rajallinen maksimitarjonta + matala inflaatio = mahdollisuus pitkän aikavälin hinnannousuun.
Läpinäkyvä rahakejako = parempi luottamus projektiin ja pienempi keskitetyn valvonnan riski.
Korkea FDV ja matala nykyinen markkina-arvo = mahdolliset yliarvostussignaalit.
Nyt kun ymmärrät OBS-rahakkeen tokenomiikkaa, tutustu OBS-rahakkeen reaaliaikaiseen hintaan!
OBS-rahakkeen hintaennuste
Vastuuvapauslauseke
Tämän sivun tokenomiikkatiedot ovat peräisin kolmannen osapuolen lähteistä. MEXC ei takaa tietojen tarkkuutta. Tee perusteellinen tutkimus ennen sijoittamista.