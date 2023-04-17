Arbitrum (ARB) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka
Arbitrum (ARB) -rahakkeen tiedot
Arbitrum is one of the largest layer-2 blockchains operating on top of Ethereum. Offchain Labs, the developer behind the Arbitrum ecosystem, announced on Wednesday it would be airdropping, or releasing for free to select individuals, $ARB, a new token designed to govern the two Arbitrum blockchains.
Arbitrum (ARB) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka ja hinta-analyysi
Tutustu Arbitrum (ARB) -rahakkeen keskeisiin tokenomiikka- ja hintatietoihin, mukaan lukien markkina-arvo, tarjontatiedot, FDV ja hintahistoria. Ymmärrä rahakkeen nykyinen arvo ja markkina-asema yhdellä silmäyksellä.
Arbitrum (ARB) -rahakkeen yksityiskohtainen rakenne
Sukella tarkemmin siihen, miten ARB-rahakkeita myönnetään, kohdennetaan ja avataan. Tässä osiossa korostetaan rahakkeen taloudellisen rakenteen keskeisiä näkökohtia: hyödyllisyyttä, kannustimia ja omistusoikeutta.
Arbitrum’s ARB token economics are designed to balance ecosystem incentives, governance, and long-term alignment among stakeholders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with supporting tables and detailed explanations.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: The ARB token has a fixed total supply, with no ongoing inflation or mining-based issuance.
- Initial Distribution: Tokens were distributed via a combination of airdrops, allocations to the DAO treasury, team, investors, and the Arbitrum Foundation.
- Vesting: The majority of allocations (team, investors, foundation) are subject to multi-year vesting schedules, with linear daily unlocks.
2. Allocation Mechanism
ARB tokens are allocated across six main categories, each with a specific percentage of the total supply:
|Allocation Category
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Description
|Arbitrum DAO Treasury
|35.3%
|For governance, ecosystem grants, and incentives
|Offchain Labs (Team & Advisors)
|26.9%
|Core development team and advisors
|Offchain Labs (Investors)
|17.5%
|Early investors in the project
|User Airdrop
|11.6%
|Distributed to users based on historical activity
|Arbitrum Foundation
|7.5%
|Strategic initiatives and operational expenses
|Ecosystem Airdrop
|1.1%
|For ecosystem-related efforts
As of June 30, 2025. All allocations are subject to vesting and unlock schedules as described below.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: ARB is primarily a governance token. Holders can participate in both offchain (Snapshot) and onchain (Tally) governance, voting on protocol upgrades, treasury allocations, and ecosystem initiatives.
- Ecosystem Incentives: The DAO Treasury funds incentive programs (e.g., Short-Term Incentive Program, Long-Term Incentives Pilot Program, Gaming Catalyst Program) to bootstrap ecosystem growth, distributed to protocols and projects via governance-approved grants.
- Airdrops: User and DAO airdrops were conducted to reward early adopters and ecosystem participants.
- No Native Staking/Rewards: As of December 2024, there are no active staking or liquidity provision mechanisms that pay out ARB as rewards. However, the DAO may allocate treasury funds for such programs in the future.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Team, Advisors, Investors, Foundation: Subject to a four-year vesting schedule, with the first unlock after one year and subsequent linear daily unlocks over the remaining three years.
- DAO Treasury: Tokens are unlocked and spendable as determined by DAO governance.
- Airdrops: User and DAO airdrops were distributed without lockups; recipients received tokens immediately.
5. Unlocking Time
- Vesting Start: The main vesting schedules began on April 17, 2023.
- Vesting End: Full vesting is scheduled for March/April 2027.
- Unlock Rate: Approximately 1.1% of the total supply vests monthly, with daily linear unlocks for locked allocations.
Example Unlock Table
|Recipient Category
|Vesting Start
|Vesting End
|Unlock Type
|Daily Unlock Amount (ARB)
|Granularity
|Arbitrum Foundation
|2023-04-17
|2027-04-16
|Linear
|513,347
|Daily
|Offchain Labs (Team/Adv.)
|2023-04-17
|2027-04-16
|Linear
|(Proportional)
|Daily
|Offchain Labs (Investors)
|2023-04-17
|2027-04-16
|Linear
|(Proportional)
|Daily
Note: The above table is representative; actual daily unlocks are proportional to each allocation’s total.
6. Additional Mechanisms
- Challenge Bonds: Used in dispute resolution (BoLD protocol), with confiscated bonds sent to the DAO treasury to prevent perverse incentives.
- Upgrade Mechanisms: Protocol upgrades may introduce new mechanisms, but as of the latest data, the above structure remains in place.
7. Implications and Analysis
- Market Impact: Regular, predictable unlocks help manage supply shocks, but large unlocks (e.g., team/investor allocations) can influence price and liquidity.
- Governance Power: The DAO treasury’s large allocation ensures community-driven development, but also centralizes significant influence.
- Long-Term Alignment: Multi-year vesting aligns core contributors and investors with the project’s sustained success.
8. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, no ongoing inflation
|Allocation
|DAO Treasury, Team/Advisors, Investors, User Airdrop, Foundation, Ecosystem Airdrop
|Usage
|Governance, ecosystem incentives, airdrops
|Incentives
|No native staking; incentives via DAO-approved programs
|Locking
|4-year vesting for team/investors/foundation; airdrops unlocked immediately
|Unlocking
|Linear daily unlocks, full vesting by March/April 2027
References
- All data and mechanisms are based on the latest available information as of August 2025, including Messari research, Arbitrum documentation, and onchain unlock schedules.
In conclusion:
Arbitrum’s token economics are structured for long-term sustainability, with a focus on governance, ecosystem growth, and responsible supply management. The combination of multi-year vesting, DAO-driven incentives, and transparent allocation supports both decentralization and ongoing development.
Arbitrum (ARB) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka: Keskeisten mittareiden selitykset ja käyttötapaukset
Arbitrum (ARB) -rahakkeen tokenomiikan ymmärtäminen on olennaista sen pitkän aikavälin arvon, kestävyyden ja potentiaalin analysoimiseksi.
Keskeiset mittarit ja niiden laskeminen:
Kokonaistarjonta:
Enimmäismäärä ARB-rahakkeita, joita on luotu tai tullaan koskaan luomaan.
Kierrossa oleva tarjonta:
Markkinoilla tällä hetkellä saatavilla ja yleisön hallussa olevien rahakkeiden määrä.
Maksimitarjonta:
Kiinteä yläraja sille, kuinka monta ARB-rahaketta voi olla yhteensä.
FDV (täysin laimennettu arvostus):
Lasketaan yhtälöllä nykyhinta × maksimitarjonta, jolloin saadaan ennuste markkinoiden kokonaiskapasiteetista, jos kaikki rahakkeet ovat kierrossa.
Inflaatioaste:
Heijastaa sitä, kuinka nopeasti uusia rahakkeita otetaan käyttöön, mikä vaikuttaa niukkuuteen ja pitkän aikavälin hintakehitykseen.
Miksi nämä mittarit ovat tärkeitä treidaajille?
Suuri kierrossa oleva tarjonta = suurempi likviditeetti.
Rajallinen maksimitarjonta + matala inflaatio = mahdollisuus pitkän aikavälin hinnannousuun.
Läpinäkyvä rahakejako = parempi luottamus projektiin ja pienempi keskitetyn valvonnan riski.
Korkea FDV ja matala nykyinen markkina-arvo = mahdolliset yliarvostussignaalit.
Nyt kun ymmärrät ARB-rahakkeen tokenomiikkaa, tutustu ARB-rahakkeen reaaliaikaiseen hintaan!
Kuinka ARB-rahaketta ostetaan
Oletko kiinnostunut lisäämään Arbitrum (ARB) -rahakkeen salkkuusi? MEXC tukee useita ARB-rahakkeen ostotapoja, kuten luottokortteja, tilisiirtoja ja vertaisten välistä treidausta. Olitpa sitten aloittelija tai ammattilainen, MEXC tekee kryptojen ostamisesta helppoa ja turvallista.
Arbitrum (ARB) -rahakkeen hintahistoria
ARB -rahakkeen hintahistorian analysointi auttaa käyttäjiä ymmärtämään aiempia markkinaliikkeitä, keskeisiä tuki-/vastustasoja ja volatiliteettimalleja. Olitpa sitten seuraamassa kaikkien aikojen huippulukemia tai tunnistamassa trendejä, historiatiedot ovat olennainen osa hintaennusteita ja teknistä analyysia.
ARB-rahakkeen hintaennuste
Haluatko tietää, minne ARB-rahakkeen hinta on mahdollisesti liikkumassa? ARB-rahakkeen hintaennustesivumme yhdistää markkinatunnelman, historialliset trendit ja tekniset indikaattorit tulevaisuuteen suuntautuvan näkemyksen tarjoamiseksi.
Miksi sinun kannattaa valita MEXC?
MEXC on yksi maailman parhaista kryptopörsseistä, johon miljoonat käyttäjät maailmanlaajuisesti luottavat. Olitpa sitten aloittelija tai ammattilainen, MEXC on helpoin tapa tutustua kryptoihin.
Vastuuvapauslauseke
Tämän sivun tokenomiikkatiedot ovat peräisin kolmannen osapuolen lähteistä. MEXC ei takaa tietojen tarkkuutta. Tee perusteellinen tutkimus ennen sijoittamista.
Osta Arbitrum (ARB) -rahaketta
Summa
1 ARB = 0.5919 USD