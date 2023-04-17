Arbitrum (ARB) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka

Arbitrum (ARB) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka

Tutustu Arbitrum (ARB) /-rahakkeen keskeisiin tietoihin, mukaan lukien sen rahaketarjonta, jakelumalli ja reaaliaikaiset markkinatiedot.
USD

Arbitrum (ARB) -rahakkeen tiedot

Arbitrum is one of the largest layer-2 blockchains operating on top of Ethereum. Offchain Labs, the developer behind the Arbitrum ecosystem, announced on Wednesday it would be airdropping, or releasing for free to select individuals, $ARB, a new token designed to govern the two Arbitrum blockchains.

Virallinen verkkosivusto:
https://arbitrum.foundation
Valkoinen paperi:
https://github.com/OffchainLabs
Block Explorer:
https://arbiscan.io/token/0x912CE59144191C1204E64559FE8253a0e49E6548

Arbitrum (ARB) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka ja hinta-analyysi

Tutustu Arbitrum (ARB) -rahakkeen keskeisiin tokenomiikka- ja hintatietoihin, mukaan lukien markkina-arvo, tarjontatiedot, FDV ja hintahistoria. Ymmärrä rahakkeen nykyinen arvo ja markkina-asema yhdellä silmäyksellä.

Markkina-arvo:
$ 3.13B
$ 3.13B$ 3.13B
Kokonaistarjonta:
$ 10.00B
$ 10.00B$ 10.00B
Kierrossa oleva tarjonta:
$ 5.30B
$ 5.30B$ 5.30B
FDV (täysin laimennettu arvostus):
$ 5.92B
$ 5.92B$ 5.92B
Kaikkien aikojen korkein:
$ 10.0003
$ 10.0003$ 10.0003
Kaikkien aikojen alin:
$ 0.24501892750047008
$ 0.24501892750047008$ 0.24501892750047008
Nykyinen hinta:
$ 0.5919
$ 0.5919$ 0.5919

Arbitrum (ARB) -rahakkeen yksityiskohtainen rakenne

Sukella tarkemmin siihen, miten ARB-rahakkeita myönnetään, kohdennetaan ja avataan. Tässä osiossa korostetaan rahakkeen taloudellisen rakenteen keskeisiä näkökohtia: hyödyllisyyttä, kannustimia ja omistusoikeutta.

Arbitrum’s ARB token economics are designed to balance ecosystem incentives, governance, and long-term alignment among stakeholders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with supporting tables and detailed explanations.

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Total Supply: The ARB token has a fixed total supply, with no ongoing inflation or mining-based issuance.
  • Initial Distribution: Tokens were distributed via a combination of airdrops, allocations to the DAO treasury, team, investors, and the Arbitrum Foundation.
  • Vesting: The majority of allocations (team, investors, foundation) are subject to multi-year vesting schedules, with linear daily unlocks.

2. Allocation Mechanism

ARB tokens are allocated across six main categories, each with a specific percentage of the total supply:

Allocation CategoryPercentage of Total SupplyDescription
Arbitrum DAO Treasury35.3%For governance, ecosystem grants, and incentives
Offchain Labs (Team & Advisors)26.9%Core development team and advisors
Offchain Labs (Investors)17.5%Early investors in the project
User Airdrop11.6%Distributed to users based on historical activity
Arbitrum Foundation7.5%Strategic initiatives and operational expenses
Ecosystem Airdrop1.1%For ecosystem-related efforts

As of June 30, 2025. All allocations are subject to vesting and unlock schedules as described below.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Governance: ARB is primarily a governance token. Holders can participate in both offchain (Snapshot) and onchain (Tally) governance, voting on protocol upgrades, treasury allocations, and ecosystem initiatives.
  • Ecosystem Incentives: The DAO Treasury funds incentive programs (e.g., Short-Term Incentive Program, Long-Term Incentives Pilot Program, Gaming Catalyst Program) to bootstrap ecosystem growth, distributed to protocols and projects via governance-approved grants.
  • Airdrops: User and DAO airdrops were conducted to reward early adopters and ecosystem participants.
  • No Native Staking/Rewards: As of December 2024, there are no active staking or liquidity provision mechanisms that pay out ARB as rewards. However, the DAO may allocate treasury funds for such programs in the future.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • Team, Advisors, Investors, Foundation: Subject to a four-year vesting schedule, with the first unlock after one year and subsequent linear daily unlocks over the remaining three years.
  • DAO Treasury: Tokens are unlocked and spendable as determined by DAO governance.
  • Airdrops: User and DAO airdrops were distributed without lockups; recipients received tokens immediately.

5. Unlocking Time

  • Vesting Start: The main vesting schedules began on April 17, 2023.
  • Vesting End: Full vesting is scheduled for March/April 2027.
  • Unlock Rate: Approximately 1.1% of the total supply vests monthly, with daily linear unlocks for locked allocations.

Example Unlock Table

Recipient CategoryVesting StartVesting EndUnlock TypeDaily Unlock Amount (ARB)Granularity
Arbitrum Foundation2023-04-172027-04-16Linear513,347Daily
Offchain Labs (Team/Adv.)2023-04-172027-04-16Linear(Proportional)Daily
Offchain Labs (Investors)2023-04-172027-04-16Linear(Proportional)Daily

Note: The above table is representative; actual daily unlocks are proportional to each allocation’s total.

6. Additional Mechanisms

  • Challenge Bonds: Used in dispute resolution (BoLD protocol), with confiscated bonds sent to the DAO treasury to prevent perverse incentives.
  • Upgrade Mechanisms: Protocol upgrades may introduce new mechanisms, but as of the latest data, the above structure remains in place.

7. Implications and Analysis

  • Market Impact: Regular, predictable unlocks help manage supply shocks, but large unlocks (e.g., team/investor allocations) can influence price and liquidity.
  • Governance Power: The DAO treasury’s large allocation ensures community-driven development, but also centralizes significant influence.
  • Long-Term Alignment: Multi-year vesting aligns core contributors and investors with the project’s sustained success.

8. Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceFixed supply, no ongoing inflation
AllocationDAO Treasury, Team/Advisors, Investors, User Airdrop, Foundation, Ecosystem Airdrop
UsageGovernance, ecosystem incentives, airdrops
IncentivesNo native staking; incentives via DAO-approved programs
Locking4-year vesting for team/investors/foundation; airdrops unlocked immediately
UnlockingLinear daily unlocks, full vesting by March/April 2027

References

  • All data and mechanisms are based on the latest available information as of August 2025, including Messari research, Arbitrum documentation, and onchain unlock schedules.

In conclusion:
Arbitrum’s token economics are structured for long-term sustainability, with a focus on governance, ecosystem growth, and responsible supply management. The combination of multi-year vesting, DAO-driven incentives, and transparent allocation supports both decentralization and ongoing development.

Arbitrum (ARB) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka: Keskeisten mittareiden selitykset ja käyttötapaukset

Arbitrum (ARB) -rahakkeen tokenomiikan ymmärtäminen on olennaista sen pitkän aikavälin arvon, kestävyyden ja potentiaalin analysoimiseksi.

Keskeiset mittarit ja niiden laskeminen:

Kokonaistarjonta:

Enimmäismäärä ARB-rahakkeita, joita on luotu tai tullaan koskaan luomaan.

Kierrossa oleva tarjonta:

Markkinoilla tällä hetkellä saatavilla ja yleisön hallussa olevien rahakkeiden määrä.

Maksimitarjonta:

Kiinteä yläraja sille, kuinka monta ARB-rahaketta voi olla yhteensä.

FDV (täysin laimennettu arvostus):

Lasketaan yhtälöllä nykyhinta × maksimitarjonta, jolloin saadaan ennuste markkinoiden kokonaiskapasiteetista, jos kaikki rahakkeet ovat kierrossa.

Inflaatioaste:

Heijastaa sitä, kuinka nopeasti uusia rahakkeita otetaan käyttöön, mikä vaikuttaa niukkuuteen ja pitkän aikavälin hintakehitykseen.

Miksi nämä mittarit ovat tärkeitä treidaajille?

Suuri kierrossa oleva tarjonta = suurempi likviditeetti.

Rajallinen maksimitarjonta + matala inflaatio = mahdollisuus pitkän aikavälin hinnannousuun.

Läpinäkyvä rahakejako = parempi luottamus projektiin ja pienempi keskitetyn valvonnan riski.

Korkea FDV ja matala nykyinen markkina-arvo = mahdolliset yliarvostussignaalit.

Nyt kun ymmärrät ARB-rahakkeen tokenomiikkaa, tutustu ARB-rahakkeen reaaliaikaiseen hintaan!

Tämän sivun tokenomiikkatiedot ovat peräisin kolmannen osapuolen lähteistä. MEXC ei takaa tietojen tarkkuutta. Tee perusteellinen tutkimus ennen sijoittamista.