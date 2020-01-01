اقتصاد توکنی Pilot3 (PTAI)
What Is Pilot3 (PTAI)?
Pilot3 (PTAI) is a next-generation, non-custodial trading hub that integrates Decentralized Finance and Artificial Intelligence (DeFAI) to enhance crypto trading. It features adaptive AI agents capable of analyzing markets, simulating strategies, and autonomously executing trades across multiple blockchain networks. These agents provide real-time market insights, predictive sentiment analysis, and personalized trade recommendations, simplifying the trading process for users of all experience levels.
Key features of Pilot3 (PTAI) include:
AI-Powered Agents: Dynamic agents that learn and adapt to market conditions, optimizing trading strategies. DeFAI Integration: Combines decentralized finance tools with AI to offer transparent and efficient trading solutions. Cross-Chain Compatibility: Operates across various blockchain ecosystems, expanding trading opportunities. Real-Time Insights: Provides up-to-date market data and sentiment forecasts to inform trading decisions. Automated Portfolio Management: Allows for automated adjustments to portfolios based on AI-driven analysis.
Whether you're a seasoned trader or a newcomer, Pilot3 aims to turn market complexity into clarity and profitability.
What Is the $PTAI Token?
The $PTAI token is the native utility token of the Pilot3 ecosystem. It serves multiple purposes, including:
Access to Premium Features: Unlock advanced tools and functionalities within the Pilot3 platform. Governance: Participate in decision-making processes regarding the development and direction of the platform. Incentives and Rewards: Earn rewards for contributing to the ecosystem, such as providing liquidity or referring new users.
Holding $PTAI tokens empowers users to have a stake in the Pilot3 ecosystem and benefit from its growth.
Who Are the Founders of Pilot3?
Pilot3 was developed by a team of experts in blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and decentralized finance. While specific details about the founders are not provided in the available documentation, the team is committed to creating an innovative trading platform that leverages the power of AI and DeFi to serve the crypto trading community.
Where Can I Buy $PTAI Tokens?
As of now, $PTAI tokens can be acquired through: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/21392
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Pilot3 (PTAI)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Pilot3 (PTAI)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
توکنومیکس Pilot3 (PTAI): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی Pilot3 (PTAI) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای PTAI که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های PTAI که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی PTAI را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن PTAI را بررسی کنید!
پیش بینی قیمت PTAI
میخواهید بدانید که PTAI به کجا می رود؟ صفحه پیش بینی قیمت PTAI ما، احساسات بازار، روندهای تاریخی و شاخص های فنی را ترکیب می کند تا یک چشم انداز آینده نگر ارائه دهد.
