اقتصاد توکنی Chainlink (LINK)

با بینش‌ های کلیدی در مورد Chainlink (LINK)، از جمله عرضه توکن، مدل توزیع و داده‌ های بازار در لحظه، آشنا شوید.
اطلاعات Chainlink (LINK).

Chainlink is a blockchain-based middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. The Chainlink token is also used as a collateral for node operators, which prevents bad actors.

وب‌ سایت رسمی:
https://chain.link/
وایت پیپر
https://chain.link/whitepaper
کاوشگر بلوک:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x514910771af9ca656af840dff83e8264ecf986ca

اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Chainlink (LINK)

داده‌ های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Chainlink (LINK)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.

ارزش بازار:
$ 12.04B
$ 12.04B$ 12.04B
کل عرضه:
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
$ 657.10M
$ 657.10M$ 657.10M
ارزش‌ گذاری کاملاً رقیق‌ شده (FDV):
بالاترین رکورد تمام دوران:
$ 52.922
$ 52.922$ 52.922
پایین‌ ترین رکورد تمام دوران:
$ 0.1262969970703125
$ 0.1262969970703125$ 0.1262969970703125
قیمت فعلی:
$ 18.33
$ 18.33$ 18.33

ساختار توکن عمیق Chainlink (LINK)

عمیق‌ تر به نحوه صدور، تخصیص و آزادسازی توکن‌ های LINK بپردازید. این بخش جنبه‌ های کلیدی ساختار اقتصادی توکن را برجسته می‌ کند: کاربرد، مشوق‌ ها و واگذاری.

Chainlink’s LINK token is central to the protocol’s decentralized oracle network, serving as both a utility and incentive mechanism. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Fixed Supply: LINK is minted as an ERC-677 token on Ethereum with a fixed maximum supply. No further LINK tokens will be created beyond this cap.
  • Bridging: LINK is bridged to other blockchains via a lock-and-mint mechanism. When LINK is transferred from Ethereum to another chain, it is locked on Ethereum and minted on the destination chain. The reverse process burns LINK on the non-Ethereum chain and unlocks it on Ethereum.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryAmount (LINK)% of Max SupplyNotes
Public Token Sale350,000,00035%Raised $32M in September 2017
Node Operators & Ecosystem350,000,00035%For node incentives and ecosystem growth
Company Reserve300,000,00030%For development and operational costs
Total1,000,000,000100%
  • Public Sale: 35% of LINK was sold in the 2017 ICO.
  • Node/Ecosystem: 35% allocated to incentivize node operators and ecosystem development.
  • Company Reserve: 30% reserved for ongoing development and operations.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Medium of Exchange: LINK is used to pay node operators for fulfilling data requests and oracle jobs.
  • Staking: LINK holders can stake tokens to secure oracle services and earn rewards. Staking is available to both community members and node operators.
  • Rewards: Stakers and node operators receive LINK rewards from the non-circulating supply. For example, successful alerts on price feeds can earn users 7,000 LINK.
  • Fee Payments: LINK is used for transaction and verification fees across Chainlink services (e.g., Data Streams, CCIP, Automation). Alternative assets can also be used for fees, but at a higher rate.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

  • Staking Lock: In Staking v0.2, staked LINK is subject to a 28-day cooldown period before withdrawal, followed by a 7-day claim window.
  • Reward Vesting: Accrued staking rewards are subject to a 90-day ramping period (50% claimable after 45 days, 100% after 90 days).
  • Unbonding: The unbonding mechanism allows stakers to withdraw after the cooldown, supporting both flexibility and network security.
  • Pool Caps: Staking pools are capped (e.g., 45 million LINK in v0.2), with specific allocations for community and node operators.

Unlocking Time

  • Staking Withdrawals: After initiating withdrawal, staked LINK is unlocked after a 28-day cooldown, with a 7-day window to claim.
  • Reward Unlocking: Staking rewards become fully claimable after 90 days.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceFixed supply (1B LINK), minted on Ethereum, bridged via lock-and-mint
Allocation35% Public Sale, 35% Node/Ecosystem, 30% Company Reserve
UsagePayment for oracle services, staking, node incentives, protocol fees
IncentivesStaking rewards, node operator subsidies, alert rewards
Locking28-day cooldown for staking withdrawals, 90-day vesting for rewards
Unlocking7-day claim window post-cooldown, rewards fully unlocked after 90 days

Additional Notes

  • Staking v0.2: Pool size is 45M LINK (8% of circulating supply), with 40.88M for community and 4.13M for node operators.
  • Node Operator Staking: Minimum 1,000 LINK, maximum 75,000 LINK per operator.
  • Community Staking: Minimum 1 LINK, maximum 15,000 LINK per address.
  • Future Developments: Plans to direct a portion of user fees to stakers as Chainlink expands its services.

Chainlink’s token economics are designed to incentivize honest oracle behavior, secure the network, and ensure long-term sustainability through a combination of fixed supply, staking, and dynamic reward mechanisms.

توکنومیکس Chainlink (LINK): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده

درک اقتصاد توکنی Chainlink (LINK) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.

معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:

کل عرضه:

حداکثر تعداد توکن‌های LINK که ایجاد شده‌ اند یا خواهند شد.

منبع تغذیه در گردش:

تعداد توکن‌ هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.

حداکثر عرضه:

محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن‌ های LINK که می‌ توانند وجود داشته باشند.

ارزش‌ گذاری کاملاً رقیق‌ شده (FDV):

به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می‌ شود و پیش‌ بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن‌ ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می‌ دهد.

نرخ تورم:

نشان می‌ دهد که توکن‌ های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می‌ شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می‌ گذارند.

چرا این معیارها برای معامله‌ گران مهم هستند؟

عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.

محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.

توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.

ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال‌ های احتمالی ارزش‌ گذاری بیش از حد.

حالا که اقتصاد توکنی LINK را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن LINK را بررسی کنید!

