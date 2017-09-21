mexc
بازارهاخرید رمزارزمعاملهmexcبازارهای فیوچرزتأمین مالیmexcETFs
Mobile
برای داشتن تجربه‌ای روان و بی‌نقص از معامله با موبایل بر بستر MEXC، اسکن کنید تا اپلیکیشن دانلود شود
Can't download?
کلاینت ویندوزبیشتر
فارسیUSD
ChainLink
LINK/USDT
7.5540-0.15%
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
7.5658
کف 24 ساعته
7.5540
حجم 24 ساعته (LINK)
142.70K
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
1.09M
سقف 24 ساعته
7.5658
کف 24 ساعته
7.5540
حجم 24 ساعته (LINK)
142.70K
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
1.09M
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
پایه
TradingView
عمق
Loading..
LINK
Chainlink is a blockchain-based middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. The Chainlink token is also used as a collateral for node operators, which prevents bad actors.
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
LINK
زمان انتشار
2017-09-21 00:00:00
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
0.0914 USDT
تعداد کل
1,000,000,000
دفتر سفارشات
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

قیمت(USDT)

(LINK)

(USDT)

7.5540$0.00
معاملات بازار
تعداد(LINK)
قیمت(USDT)
تعداد(LINK)
Time
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
ETF
Grid Trading
انتقال
خرید با
USD
خرید LINK
فروش LINK
لیمیت
بازار
در دسترس-- USDT
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادLINK
مقدارUSDT
در دسترس-- LINK
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادLINK
مقدارUSDT
سفارش فعلی (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
All
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
Filled
مقدار
قیمت فعال شدن
لغو همه
همه
سفارش لیمیت
استاپ لیمیت
Post only
مستندات API
مستندات API
Social Media
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
معامله سریع رمزارزها با MEXC
درباره ما
درباره
توافقنامه کاربری و سیاست حریم خصوصی
افشای ریسک
Learn
اطلاعیه‌ها
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
محصولات
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
دانلودها
کارمزدها
مزایای VIP
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
توکن خود را در MEXC لیست کنید
درخواست فروشنده OTC
پشتیبانی
Institutional Services
مستندات API
کانال تأیید رسمی
درخواست‌های اجرای قانون
مرکز راهنمایی
همکاری با ما (شرکت‌ها)
همکاری با ما (نهادها)
مرکز رسانه
ارسال درخواست
انتقادات و پیشنهادات
پیشنهاد محصول
How To Buy
Crypto Information
قیمت رمزنگاری
جامعه

© 2022 MEXC.COM