اقتصاد توکنی DOGE (DOGE)
اطلاعات DOGE (DOGE).
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت DOGE (DOGE)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت DOGE (DOGE)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
ساختار توکن عمیق DOGE (DOGE)
عمیق تر به نحوه صدور، تخصیص و آزادسازی توکن های DOGE بپردازید. این بخش جنبه های کلیدی ساختار اقتصادی توکن را برجسته می کند: کاربرد، مشوق ها و واگذاری.
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a peer-to-peer payment settlement layer and meme-based community project. Its token economics are characterized by simplicity and transparency, with a focus on accessibility and ongoing network security. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.
Issuance Mechanism
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance Type
|Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining
|Block Reward
|10,000 DOGE per block (permanently fixed)
|Block Time
|~1 minute per block
|Supply Cap
|No maximum cap; DOGE is inflationary with ongoing issuance
|Auxiliary Mining
|Supports Auxiliary Proof-of-Work (AuxPoW) with Litecoin, allowing merged mining
|Token Distribution
|All DOGE is distributed to miners as block rewards and transaction fees
- The block reward is fixed and does not decrease over time, resulting in a predictable, ongoing inflation rate.
- There is no pre-mine, ICO, or team allocation; all tokens are earned through mining.
Allocation Mechanism
|Aspect
|Details
|Initial Allocation
|100% of DOGE distributed via mining rewards
|Team/Investors
|No tokens allocated to team, advisors, or investors
|Current Distribution
|As of May 2024, the top 10 wallets hold ~45% of circulating supply, but no privileged access or modification rights exist
- No tokens were set aside for the project team or early investors.
- The entire supply is distributed through the mining process.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Aspect
|Details
|Primary Uses
|Peer-to-peer payments, value storage, tipping, microtransactions, and online payments
|Network Fees
|DOGE is used to pay transaction fees on the Dogecoin network
|Miner Incentives
|Miners are incentivized through block rewards and transaction fees
|Community Incentives
|No formal staking or liquidity provision; incentives are primarily mining-based
- DOGE is widely used for tipping and microtransactions due to its low transaction fees and fast confirmation times.
- The network is maintained by miners who are rewarded for securing the blockchain.
Locking Mechanism
|Aspect
|Details
|Token Locking
|No native locking or vesting mechanisms for DOGE
|Staking
|No staking or delegated proof-of-stake; only PoW mining
|Unlocking
|Not applicable; all mined DOGE is immediately liquid and transferable
- There are no mechanisms for locking, vesting, or scheduled unlocking of DOGE tokens.
- All tokens earned through mining are immediately available for use or transfer.
Unlocking Time
|Aspect
|Details
|Unlocking Schedule
|Not applicable; DOGE is liquid upon mining
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Fixed 10,000 DOGE per block, inflationary, PoW mining
|Allocation
|100% to miners; no team, investor, or pre-mine allocation
|Usage/Incentives
|Payments, tipping, transaction fees, miner rewards
|Locking
|None
|Unlocking
|Immediate upon mining
Additional Notes
- No Burn or Buyback: There are no token burning or buyback mechanisms in place or planned.
- No Staking: Dogecoin does not offer staking or liquidity provision mechanisms.
- Future Developments: The Dogecoin community has discussed potential upgrades, including modularizing the codebase and exploring alternative consensus mechanisms, but as of now, PoW remains the standard.
Dogecoin’s token economics are designed for simplicity, transparency, and ongoing network security, with all tokens distributed through mining and no artificial scarcity or complex vesting schedules. This model supports its use as a widely accessible, community-driven digital currency.
توکنومیکس DOGE (DOGE): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی DOGE (DOGE) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای DOGE که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های DOGE که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی DOGE را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن DOGE را بررسی کنید!
تاریخچه قیمت DOGE (DOGE)
تحلیل تاریخچه قیمت DOGE به کاربران کمک می کند تا حرکات گذشته بازار، سطوح حمایت/مقاومت کلیدی و الگوهای نوسان را درک کنند. چه در حال پیگیری بالاترین قیمت های تاریخی باشید و چه در حال شناسایی روندها، داده های تاریخی بخش مهمی از پیش بینی قیمت و تحلیل تکنیکال هستند.
پیش بینی قیمت DOGE
میخواهید بدانید که DOGE به کجا می رود؟ صفحه پیش بینی قیمت DOGE ما، احساسات بازار، روندهای تاریخی و شاخص های فنی را ترکیب می کند تا یک چشم انداز آینده نگر ارائه دهد.
