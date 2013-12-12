اقتصاد توکنی DOGE (DOGE)

اقتصاد توکنی DOGE (DOGE)

با بینش‌ های کلیدی در مورد DOGE (DOGE)، از جمله عرضه توکن، مدل توزیع و داده‌ های بازار در لحظه، آشنا شوید.
USD

اطلاعات DOGE (DOGE).

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency focused on actual utility as a currency. We provide fast block times and very low fees which make Dogecoin suitable for usage in micro-transactions but also as payment option for online shops. Dogecoin has been adopted as such by online retailers and can be used easily as means of consumer to consumer money transfer too.

وب‌ سایت رسمی:
http://dogecoin.com/
وایت پیپر
https://github.com/dogecoin/dogecoin/blob/master/README.md
کاوشگر بلوک:
https://blockchair.com/dogecoin

اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت DOGE (DOGE)

داده‌ های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت DOGE (DOGE)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.

ارزش بازار:
$ 35.50B
$ 35.50B$ 35.50B
کل عرضه:
--
----
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
$ 150.24B
$ 150.24B$ 150.24B
ارزش‌ گذاری کاملاً رقیق‌ شده (FDV):
--
----
بالاترین رکورد تمام دوران:
$ 0.74
$ 0.74$ 0.74
پایین‌ ترین رکورد تمام دوران:
$ 0.000085474399384111
$ 0.000085474399384111$ 0.000085474399384111
قیمت فعلی:
$ 0.2363
$ 0.2363$ 0.2363

ساختار توکن عمیق DOGE (DOGE)

عمیق‌ تر به نحوه صدور، تخصیص و آزادسازی توکن‌ های DOGE بپردازید. این بخش جنبه‌ های کلیدی ساختار اقتصادی توکن را برجسته می‌ کند: کاربرد، مشوق‌ ها و واگذاری.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a peer-to-peer payment settlement layer and meme-based community project. Its token economics are characterized by simplicity and transparency, with a focus on accessibility and ongoing network security. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.

Issuance Mechanism

AspectDetails
Issuance TypeProof-of-Work (PoW) mining
Block Reward10,000 DOGE per block (permanently fixed)
Block Time~1 minute per block
Supply CapNo maximum cap; DOGE is inflationary with ongoing issuance
Auxiliary MiningSupports Auxiliary Proof-of-Work (AuxPoW) with Litecoin, allowing merged mining
Token DistributionAll DOGE is distributed to miners as block rewards and transaction fees
  • The block reward is fixed and does not decrease over time, resulting in a predictable, ongoing inflation rate.
  • There is no pre-mine, ICO, or team allocation; all tokens are earned through mining.

Allocation Mechanism

AspectDetails
Initial Allocation100% of DOGE distributed via mining rewards
Team/InvestorsNo tokens allocated to team, advisors, or investors
Current DistributionAs of May 2024, the top 10 wallets hold ~45% of circulating supply, but no privileged access or modification rights exist
  • No tokens were set aside for the project team or early investors.
  • The entire supply is distributed through the mining process.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

AspectDetails
Primary UsesPeer-to-peer payments, value storage, tipping, microtransactions, and online payments
Network FeesDOGE is used to pay transaction fees on the Dogecoin network
Miner IncentivesMiners are incentivized through block rewards and transaction fees
Community IncentivesNo formal staking or liquidity provision; incentives are primarily mining-based
  • DOGE is widely used for tipping and microtransactions due to its low transaction fees and fast confirmation times.
  • The network is maintained by miners who are rewarded for securing the blockchain.

Locking Mechanism

AspectDetails
Token LockingNo native locking or vesting mechanisms for DOGE
StakingNo staking or delegated proof-of-stake; only PoW mining
UnlockingNot applicable; all mined DOGE is immediately liquid and transferable
  • There are no mechanisms for locking, vesting, or scheduled unlocking of DOGE tokens.
  • All tokens earned through mining are immediately available for use or transfer.

Unlocking Time

AspectDetails
Unlocking ScheduleNot applicable; DOGE is liquid upon mining

Summary Table

MechanismDescription
IssuanceFixed 10,000 DOGE per block, inflationary, PoW mining
Allocation100% to miners; no team, investor, or pre-mine allocation
Usage/IncentivesPayments, tipping, transaction fees, miner rewards
LockingNone
UnlockingImmediate upon mining

Additional Notes

  • No Burn or Buyback: There are no token burning or buyback mechanisms in place or planned.
  • No Staking: Dogecoin does not offer staking or liquidity provision mechanisms.
  • Future Developments: The Dogecoin community has discussed potential upgrades, including modularizing the codebase and exploring alternative consensus mechanisms, but as of now, PoW remains the standard.

Dogecoin’s token economics are designed for simplicity, transparency, and ongoing network security, with all tokens distributed through mining and no artificial scarcity or complex vesting schedules. This model supports its use as a widely accessible, community-driven digital currency.

توکنومیکس DOGE (DOGE): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده

درک اقتصاد توکنی DOGE (DOGE) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.

معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:

کل عرضه:

حداکثر تعداد توکن‌های DOGE که ایجاد شده‌ اند یا خواهند شد.

منبع تغذیه در گردش:

تعداد توکن‌ هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.

حداکثر عرضه:

محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن‌ های DOGE که می‌ توانند وجود داشته باشند.

ارزش‌ گذاری کاملاً رقیق‌ شده (FDV):

به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می‌ شود و پیش‌ بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن‌ ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می‌ دهد.

نرخ تورم:

نشان می‌ دهد که توکن‌ های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می‌ شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می‌ گذارند.

چرا این معیارها برای معامله‌ گران مهم هستند؟

عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.

محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.

توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.

ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال‌ های احتمالی ارزش‌ گذاری بیش از حد.

حالا که اقتصاد توکنی DOGE را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن DOGE را بررسی کنید!

نحوه خرید DOGE

آیا علاقه‌ مند به اضافه کردن DOGE (DOGE) به سبد خرید خود هستید؟ MEXC از روش‌ های مختلفی برای خرید DOGE، از جمله کارت‌ های اعتباری، حواله‌ های بانکی و معاملات همتا به همتا، پشتیبانی می‌ کند. چه مبتدی باشید و چه حرفه‌ ای، MEXC خرید ارزهای دیجیتال را آسان و ایمن می‌ کند.

تاریخچه قیمت DOGE (DOGE)

تحلیل تاریخچه قیمت DOGE به کاربران کمک می‌ کند تا حرکات گذشته بازار، سطوح حمایت/مقاومت کلیدی و الگوهای نوسان را درک کنند. چه در حال پیگیری بالاترین قیمت‌ های تاریخی باشید و چه در حال شناسایی روندها، داده‌ های تاریخی بخش مهمی از پیش‌ بینی قیمت و تحلیل تکنیکال هستند.

پیش‌ بینی قیمت DOGE

می‌خواهید بدانید که DOGE به کجا می‌ رود؟ صفحه پیش‌ بینی قیمت DOGE ما، احساسات بازار، روندهای تاریخی و شاخص‌ های فنی را ترکیب می‌ کند تا یک چشم‌ انداز آینده‌ نگر ارائه دهد.

چرا باید MEXC را انتخاب کنید؟

پلتفرم MEXC یکی از برترین صرافی‌ های ارز دیجیتال در جهان است که مورد اعتماد میلیون‌ ها کاربر در سراسر جهان است. چه مبتدی باشید و چه حرفه‌ ای، MEXC ساده‌ ترین راه برای انجام معاملات ارز دیجیتال برای شماست.

بیش از 4,000 جفت معاملاتی در بازارهای اسپات و فیوچرز
سریع‌ ترین لیست شدن توکن در بین صرافی‌ های متمرکز (CEX)
رتبه اول لیکوئیدیتی در سراسر بازار
کمترین هزینه، پشتیبانی 24 ساعته در هفت روز از هفته از مشتریان
شفافیت بیش از 100% در ذخیره توکن برای وجوه کاربران
آستانه بسیار پایین: خرید ارز دیجیتال فقط با 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
خرید کریپتو فقط با 1 USDT: ساده ترین راه شما به دنیای ارز های دیجیتال!

سلب مسئولیت

داده‌های توکنومیکس در این صفحه از منابع شخص ثالث است. MEXC صحت آن را تضمین نمی‌ کند. لطفاً قبل از سرمایه‌ گذاری، تحقیقات کاملی انجام دهید.