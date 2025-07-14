اقتصاد توکنی Hedera (HBAR)

با بینش‌ های کلیدی در مورد Hedera (HBAR)، از جمله عرضه توکن، مدل توزیع و داده‌ های بازار در لحظه، آشنا شوید.
اطلاعات Hedera (HBAR).

Hedera is the most used enterprise-grade public network for you to make your digital world exactly as it should be – yours. HBAR is the native, energy-efficient cryptocurrency of Hedera that powers the decentralized economy. Whether you're a startup or enterprise, a creator or consumer, Hedera goes beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications.

https://www.hedera.com/
https://www.hedera.com/papers
https://app.dragonglass.me/hedera/home

اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Hedera (HBAR)

داده‌ های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Hedera (HBAR)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.

ارزش بازار:
$ 11.27B
$ 11.27B$ 11.27B
کل عرضه:
$ 50.00B
$ 50.00B$ 50.00B
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
$ 42.39B
$ 42.39B$ 42.39B
ارزش‌ گذاری کاملاً رقیق‌ شده (FDV):
$ 13.30B
$ 13.30B$ 13.30B
بالاترین رکورد تمام دوران:
$ 0.40099
$ 0.40099$ 0.40099
پایین‌ ترین رکورد تمام دوران:
$ 0.0100124401134
$ 0.0100124401134$ 0.0100124401134
قیمت فعلی:
$ 0.26592
$ 0.26592$ 0.26592

ساختار توکن عمیق Hedera (HBAR)

عمیق‌ تر به نحوه صدور، تخصیص و آزادسازی توکن‌ های HBAR بپردازید. این بخش جنبه‌ های کلیدی ساختار اقتصادی توکن را برجسته می‌ کند: کاربرد، مشوق‌ ها و واگذاری.

Overview

Hedera Hashgraph's native token, HBAR, is central to the network's operation, governance, and incentive structure. The token economics are designed to balance network security, ecosystem growth, and long-term sustainability. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key mechanisms and structures underpinning HBAR's tokenomics.

Token Supply and Issuance Mechanism

  • Total Supply: 50 billion HBAR (fixed cap; cannot be increased without unanimous Council consent).
  • Issuance Pattern: All tokens were pre-minted at genesis. Distribution into circulation occurs via scheduled releases, typically at the end of each quarter, resulting in discrete increases in circulating supply rather than a continuous emission. This controlled release is managed by the Hedera Treasury and is designed to support network growth and stability.

Circulating Supply (Recent Trend)

  • As of July 14, 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 42.39 billion HBAR.
  • The supply has shown a steady, stepwise increase, consistent with the quarterly distribution model.

Allocation Mechanism

The initial and ongoing allocation of HBAR is structured to incentivize a broad range of stakeholders and support ecosystem development. The following table summarizes the major allocation categories and their respective shares:

CategoryAllocation (HBAR)% of Total SupplyPurpose/Notes
Pre-Minted Treasury16.20 billion32%Reserved for liquidity, strategic use, and future releases
Ecosystem Development11.99 billion24%Funding partnerships, integrations, community growth, and the HBAR Foundation
Purchase Agreements8.70 billion17%Investors, institutions, and commercial arrangements
Founders & Early Executives6.90 billion14%Compensation and incentives for founding team and early contributors
Swirlds (Tech Creator)3.98 billion8%Licensing, tech development, and ongoing support
Employees & Service Providers2.22 billion4%Compensation and rewards for employees and external service providers
  • Additional Allocations:
    • Developer Community Fund: ~241 million HBAR (~0.5%)
    • Ecosystem Reserves: 600 million HBAR (~1.2%)
    • HBAR Foundation: Initially allocated 7 billion HBAR (~21.4%) for ecosystem grants and development

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Transaction Fees: HBAR is used to pay for network transaction fees, which are split into network, service, and node fees.
  • Staking:
    • Hedera operates a permissioned Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model, governed by the Hedera Governing Council (up to 39 enterprises).
    • Consensus nodes must stake HBAR to participate in network security and consensus.
    • Tokenholders can delegate HBAR to nodes and receive a share of staking rewards.
    • As of March 2024, ~22.63 billion HBAR (~45.2% of total supply) was staked.
    • Maximum annual staking reward rate: 2.5% (subject to Council adjustment).
  • Ecosystem Incentives: HBAR is distributed to developers, projects, and community members through grants, rewards, and ecosystem programs (e.g., HBAR Foundation, developer funds).
  • Other Uses: HBAR is used for governance, licensing payments (e.g., to Swirlds), and as an incentive for service providers.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

  • Locking:
    • Large allocations (e.g., treasury, ecosystem, founders) are subject to vesting and lock-up schedules to prevent market oversupply and align incentives.
    • Staked HBAR is locked for the duration of the staking period.
  • Unlocking:
    • Token releases from the treasury and other locked allocations occur at the end of each quarter, following a pre-determined schedule.
    • The release schedule is designed to be gradual and predictable, supporting market stability.
    • Specific vesting schedules for founders, employees, and partners are outlined in Hedera's tokenomics documentation and are typically multi-year.

Governance and Control

  • Governing Council:
    • Composed of up to 39 global enterprises, responsible for network governance, treasury management, and protocol upgrades.
    • Council decisions are required for major changes, including supply adjustments and staking parameters.

Summary Table: Hedera HBAR Tokenomics

AspectDetails
Total Supply50 billion HBAR (fixed)
IssuancePre-minted; quarterly scheduled releases from treasury
AllocationSee detailed table above
UsageTransaction fees, staking, ecosystem incentives, governance, licensing, service compensation
IncentivesStaking rewards (up to 2.5%/year), grants, ecosystem programs
LockingVesting/lock-up for large allocations; staking lock-up
UnlockingQuarterly releases; multi-year vesting for some allocations
GovernanceHedera Governing Council (up to 39 enterprises)

Key Takeaways

  • Controlled Supply: All HBAR tokens are pre-minted, with a fixed cap and a transparent, scheduled release mechanism.
  • Diverse Allocation: Tokens are distributed across treasury, ecosystem, investors, founders, and service providers to support network growth and stability.
  • Staking and Incentives: HBAR is central to network security (staking) and ecosystem development (grants, rewards).
  • Predictable Unlocking: Quarterly releases and vesting schedules ensure gradual integration of tokens into circulation, reducing volatility risks.
  • Strong Governance: The Hedera Governing Council provides robust oversight and adaptability to changing market and network conditions.

This structure is designed to foster long-term sustainability, incentivize participation, and support the ongoing evolution of the Hedera ecosystem.

توکنومیکس Hedera (HBAR): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده

درک اقتصاد توکنی Hedera (HBAR) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.

معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:

کل عرضه:

حداکثر تعداد توکن‌های HBAR که ایجاد شده‌ اند یا خواهند شد.

منبع تغذیه در گردش:

تعداد توکن‌ هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.

حداکثر عرضه:

محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن‌ های HBAR که می‌ توانند وجود داشته باشند.

ارزش‌ گذاری کاملاً رقیق‌ شده (FDV):

به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می‌ شود و پیش‌ بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن‌ ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می‌ دهد.

نرخ تورم:

نشان می‌ دهد که توکن‌ های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می‌ شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می‌ گذارند.

چرا این معیارها برای معامله‌ گران مهم هستند؟

عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.

محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.

توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.

ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال‌ های احتمالی ارزش‌ گذاری بیش از حد.

حالا که اقتصاد توکنی HBAR را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن HBAR را بررسی کنید!

آیا علاقه‌ مند به اضافه کردن Hedera (HBAR) به سبد خرید خود هستید؟ MEXC از روش‌ های مختلفی برای خرید HBAR، از جمله کارت‌ های اعتباری، حواله‌ های بانکی و معاملات همتا به همتا، پشتیبانی می‌ کند. چه مبتدی باشید و چه حرفه‌ ای، MEXC خرید ارزهای دیجیتال را آسان و ایمن می‌ کند.

تاریخچه قیمت Hedera (HBAR)

تحلیل تاریخچه قیمت HBAR به کاربران کمک می‌ کند تا حرکات گذشته بازار، سطوح حمایت/مقاومت کلیدی و الگوهای نوسان را درک کنند. چه در حال پیگیری بالاترین قیمت‌ های تاریخی باشید و چه در حال شناسایی روندها، داده‌ های تاریخی بخش مهمی از پیش‌ بینی قیمت و تحلیل تکنیکال هستند.

پیش‌ بینی قیمت HBAR

می‌خواهید بدانید که HBAR به کجا می‌ رود؟ صفحه پیش‌ بینی قیمت HBAR ما، احساسات بازار، روندهای تاریخی و شاخص‌ های فنی را ترکیب می‌ کند تا یک چشم‌ انداز آینده‌ نگر ارائه دهد.

چرا باید MEXC را انتخاب کنید؟

خرید کریپتو فقط با 1 USDT: ساده ترین راه شما به دنیای ارز های دیجیتال!

