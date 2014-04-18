اقتصاد توکنی Monero (XMR)
اطلاعات Monero (XMR).
Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have transparent blockchains, Monero uses cryptography to shield sending and receiving addresses, as well as transacted amounts. Every Monero transaction, by default, obfuscates sending and receiving addresses as well as transacted amounts. Monero is fungible. This means Monero will always be accepted without the risk of censorship. Monero is not a corporation. It is developed by cryptography and distributed systems experts from all over the world that donate their time or are funded by community donations. This means that Monero can't be shut down by any one country and is not constrained by any particular legal jurisdiction.
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Monero (XMR)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Monero (XMR)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
ساختار توکن عمیق Monero (XMR)
عمیق تر به نحوه صدور، تخصیص و آزادسازی توکن های XMR بپردازید. این بخش جنبه های کلیدی ساختار اقتصادی توکن را برجسته می کند: کاربرد، مشوق ها و واگذاری.
Monero (XMR) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency with a unique approach to token economics, emphasizing decentralization, privacy, and fungibility. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Consensus & Mining: Monero utilizes a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism. Miners validate transactions and secure the network, earning rewards for producing blocks.
- Block Rewards: Each block, produced approximately every two minutes, rewards miners with a fixed emission of 6 XMR per block in perpetuity. This is known as "tail emission," ensuring continuous miner incentives and network security.
- Dynamic Block Size: Monero features a dynamic block size with a soft cap. If a block exceeds the median size of the previous 100 blocks, the block reward is quadratically reduced. The hard cap is set at twice the median size, and rewards approach zero as this cap is reached.
- No Pre-mine or ICO: Monero did not conduct a pre-mine or initial coin offering (ICO). All XMR in circulation has been, and continues to be, mined via PoW.
Allocation Mechanism
- No Centralized Allocation: There was no initial allocation to founders, team, or investors. All tokens are distributed through mining.
- Community Funding: Monero is a 100% community-sponsored project. Funding for development is sourced from community donations and sponsors, not from token allocations.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Use Case
|Description
|Medium of Exchange
|XMR is used for peer-to-peer payments, enabling private and untraceable transactions.
|Network Transaction Fees
|XMR is required to pay transaction (gas) fees, which vary based on network congestion and transaction size.
|Miner Incentives
|Miners are incentivized through block rewards and transaction fees.
|Donations & Funding
|XMR can be donated to support Monero development and community initiatives.
- No Staking or Delegation: Monero does not offer staking, delegation, or liquidity provision mechanisms. All network security and incentives are provided through PoW mining.
Locking Mechanism
- Transaction-Level Locking: Monero supports optional transaction-level locking. When receiving XMR, the sender can specify a lock time, preventing the recipient from spending the funds until the lock expires.
- No Protocol-Level Lockups: There are no protocol-enforced lockups for mining rewards or other allocations. All mined XMR is immediately liquid unless a sender-specified lock is applied.
Unlocking Time
- Customizable by Sender: The unlock time for a transaction is determined by the sender and can be set to any future block height. Recipients must wait until the specified block is reached before spending the received XMR.
- Default Behavior: By default, most transactions are unlocked after 10 blocks (~20 minutes), but this can be customized.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|PoW mining, 6 XMR per block (tail emission), dynamic block size, no pre-mine/ICO
|Allocation
|100% mined, no founder/team/investor allocation, community-funded development
|Usage & Incentives
|Payments, transaction fees, miner rewards, donations; no staking or delegation
|Locking
|Optional transaction-level lock time, no protocol-level lockups
|Unlocking
|Sender-specified unlock time (default: 10 blocks), customizable per transaction
Additional Notes
- Privacy Features: Monero employs ring signatures, stealth addresses, and confidential transactions to ensure privacy and fungibility.
- No Superuser Privileges: There are no superuser or admin functions that can alter balances or transactions.
- No Claims or Rights: Holding XMR does not confer voting rights, profit shares, or claims on any entity.
Monero’s token economics are designed to maximize privacy, decentralization, and long-term sustainability, with all tokens distributed through open mining and no central control over supply or allocation.
توکنومیکس Monero (XMR): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی Monero (XMR) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای XMR که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های XMR که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی XMR را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن XMR را بررسی کنید!
نحوه خرید XMR
آیا علاقه مند به اضافه کردن Monero (XMR) به سبد خرید خود هستید؟ MEXC از روش های مختلفی برای خرید XMR، از جمله کارت های اعتباری، حواله های بانکی و معاملات همتا به همتا، پشتیبانی می کند. چه مبتدی باشید و چه حرفه ای، MEXC خرید ارزهای دیجیتال را آسان و ایمن می کند.
تاریخچه قیمت Monero (XMR)
تحلیل تاریخچه قیمت XMR به کاربران کمک می کند تا حرکات گذشته بازار، سطوح حمایت/مقاومت کلیدی و الگوهای نوسان را درک کنند. چه در حال پیگیری بالاترین قیمت های تاریخی باشید و چه در حال شناسایی روندها، داده های تاریخی بخش مهمی از پیش بینی قیمت و تحلیل تکنیکال هستند.
پیش بینی قیمت XMR
میخواهید بدانید که XMR به کجا می رود؟ صفحه پیش بینی قیمت XMR ما، احساسات بازار، روندهای تاریخی و شاخص های فنی را ترکیب می کند تا یک چشم انداز آینده نگر ارائه دهد.
چرا باید MEXC را انتخاب کنید؟
پلتفرم MEXC یکی از برترین صرافی های ارز دیجیتال در جهان است که مورد اعتماد میلیون ها کاربر در سراسر جهان است. چه مبتدی باشید و چه حرفه ای، MEXC ساده ترین راه برای انجام معاملات ارز دیجیتال برای شماست.
سلب مسئولیت
دادههای توکنومیکس در این صفحه از منابع شخص ثالث است. MEXC صحت آن را تضمین نمی کند. لطفاً قبل از سرمایه گذاری، تحقیقات کاملی انجام دهید.