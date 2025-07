اطلاعات Triathon (GROW).

Triathon is an AI-powered contract detection platform focused on providing security detection services for Dapps. Triathon aims to provide project builders and token holders with the ability to drive the testing and auditing process of crypto projects during their full lifecycles, regardless of whether the individual has a background in technology or not.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.triathon.space/ وایت پیپر https://triathon.gitbook.io/economic-paper/ کاوشگر بلوک: https://bscscan.com/token/0x0C9aD20802E89BeA858ae2E8594843fAfA887CB3