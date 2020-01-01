SelfKey (KEY) tokenoomika
SelfKey (KEY) teave
SelfKey provides organizations and individuals with complete ownership over their own digital identity, empowering them to discover additional privacy and freedom. SelfKey is a self-sovereign identity system that is based on the blockchain and can provide control and management of digital identities to users. Additionally, users can utilize SelfKey to securely manage a crypto portfolio and instantly onboard immigration, cryptocurrency, and financial services. One of the unique aspects of SelfKey is its ability to work as an all-in-one identity solution for self-sovereignty. SelfKey utilizes a novel approach to identity management while also resolving the issues related to existing centralized identity management systems. These include the lack of accessibility to financial services and the tedious KYC processes that are paper based. One of the standout features of SelfKey is the self-hosted data storage. This lets you secure your identity documents and assets locally, so there is no risk of a major data breach as with other similar systems. The KYC processes within SelfKey also stand out for their efficiency. Qualified certifiers can provide you with reusable identity authentication upon request. You can then share this authentication multiple times with several service providers. This, in turn, prevents you from wasting time and effort with a traditional KYC onboarding process that is typically tedious. SelfKey additional minimizes data because of its blockchain-based verifiable claims protocol. This protocol lets you as an identity owner prove you meet the ID attributes required for a specific service or product without any need to actually share your identity document. In other words, you can provide proof of your ID without sharing the ID, keeping the data you send to a minimum. Of course, SelfKey also provides the full functionality you want from a cryptocurrency wallet, including the ability to securely manage cryptocurrency assets like ETH, KEY, and the other ERC-20 tokens.Edmund Lowell is the founder of SelfKey. On his LinkedIn page, Edmund describes himself as an entrepreneur whose “skill sets lie at the crossroads of finance, technology, and law/regulations.” Additionally, he has been involved with other projects related to personal data protection, self-sovereign digital identity systems, blockchains, and distributed ledgers. Terry Lin is the product manager for this venture. In the past, Terry has been associated with many established projects including, AMZ Tracker, UBS and Build My Online Store. Lastly, Ari Propis is the accounting backbone of SelfKey. He has been in the crypto domain for more than five years and has previously worked as a consultant for various blockchain and international accounting startups. It was introduced into the market earlier this year, KEY tokens were initially traded at a modest price of US$0.08 per token.
SelfKey (KEY) tokenoomika ja hinnaanalüüs
Avastage SelfKey (KEY) peamisi tokenoomika ja hinnaandmeid, sh turukapitalisatsiooni, pakkumise üksikasju, FDV ja hinna ajalugu. Saage lühidalt aru tokeni praegusest väärtusest ja turupositsioonist.
SelfKey (KEY) tokenoomika: Põhinäitajate selgitus ja kasutusjuhud
SelfKey (KEY) tokenoomika mõistmine on oluline selle pikaajalise väärtuse, jätkusuutlikkuse ja potentsiaali analüüsimiseks.
Peamised näitajad ja nende arvutamise viis:
Koguvaru:
Maksimaalne loodud või loodavate KEY tokenite arv.
Ringlev varu:
Turul ja avalikkuse käes praegu saadaolevate tokenite arv.
Maksimaalne varu:
KEY tokenite koguarvu range piirang.
FDV (täielikult lahjendatud hindamine):
Arvutatakse kui praegune hind × maksimaalne pakkumine, mis annab prognoosi turu kogukapitalisatsioonist, kui kõik tokenid on ringluses.
Inflatsiooni määr:
Peegeldab uute tokenite kasutuselevõtu kiirust, mis mõjutab nappust ja pikaajalist hinnakõikumist.
Miks on need näitajad kauplejate jaoks olulised?
Suur ringlev varu = suurem likviidsus.
Piiratud maksimaalne varu + madal inflatsioon = pikaajalise hinnatõusu potentsiaal.
Läbipaistev tokenite jaotus = suurem usaldus projekti vastu ja väiksem tsentraliseeritud kontrolli risk.
Kõrge FDV madala praeguse turukapitaliga = võimalikud ülehindamise signaalid.
Nüüd, kui te mõistate KEY tokeni tokenoomikat, avastage KEY tokeni reaalajas hinda!
Lahtiütlus
Sellel lehel olevad tokenoomika andmed pärinevad kolmandatelt osapooltelt. MEXC ei garanteeri selle täpsust. Enne investeerimist palun tehke põhjalik eeltöö.