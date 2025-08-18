Ardor hind (ARDR)
-1.07%
-2.73%
-4.29%
-4.29%
Ardor (ARDR) reaalajas hind on $0.093162. Viimase 24 tunni jooksul ARDR kaubeldud madalaim $ 0.093147 ja kõrgeim $ 0.095984 näitab aktiivset turu volatiivsust. ARDRkõigi aegade kõrgeim hind on $ 2.04 ja kõigi aegade madalaim hind on $ 0.008745.
Lüliajalise tootluse osas on ARDR muutunud -1.07% viimase tunni jooksul, -2.73% 24 tunni vältel -4.29% viimase 7 päeva jooksul. See annab teile kiire ülevaate MEXC uusimatest hinnatrendidest ja turudünaamikast.
Ardor praegune turukapitalisatsioon on $ 93.05M -- 24 tunnise kauplemismahuga. ARDR ringlev varu on 998.47M, mille koguvaru on 998466231.0. Selle täielikult lahjendatud väärtus (FDV) on $ 93.05M.
Tänase päeva jooksul oli üksuse Ardor ja USD hinnamuutus $ -0.00261472231247283.
Viimase 30 päeva jooksul oli üksuse Ardor ja USD hinnamuutus $ -0.0069569655.
Viimase 60 päeva jooksul oli üksuse Ardor ja USD hinnamuutus $ +0.0117695933.
Viimase 90 päeva jooksul oli üksuse Ardor ja USD hinnamuutus $ -0.00603914277083511.
|Periood
|Muutus (USD)
|Muutus (%)
|Täna
|$ -0.00261472231247283
|-2.73%
|30 päeva
|$ -0.0069569655
|-7.46%
|60 päeva
|$ +0.0117695933
|+12.63%
|90 päeva
|$ -0.00603914277083511
|-6.08%
Ardor is the latest in the growing field of contenders for blockchain as a service (BaaS) providers. Ardor provides the blockchain infrastructure for businesses and institutions to leverage the strengths of blockchain technology without having to invest in developing custom blockchain solutions. Instead, Ardor offers a main chain that handles blockchain security and decentralization plus customizable child chains that come ready to use, right out of the box, for various business applications. Ardor goes beyond Nxt to solve critical issues of blockchain bloat, scalability, and customization. Nxt is a well respected, verified, and established blockchain technology with a comparatively long history and an experienced development team. However, as blockchain usage increases over the coming years Nxt, and other blockchain technologies, will face some fundamental problems with payments, scalability, and customization. The first and most straightforward problem is the use of native tokens for transaction fees. Nxt uses a forging proof of stake system, meaning that the total token supply has already been created and new tokens aren’t created with each block. Instead, the forgers that verify the blocks receive a portion of the transaction fees paid on the network. As such, the transaction fees need to be paid in NXT, even if you’ve created a new currency that’s independent of Nxt, you’ll still need to own NXT in order to pay miners, diluting the value of your own currency. To test Ardor’s capabilities and serve as an example of an operating child chain, the Ardor developers have created Ignis. Ignis will implement all of the customizable features that come from the Nxt code base. Essentially, Ignis will be a proof of concept and could be the first of many more child chains on the Ardor platform. The Ignis ICO recently raised $15 million in funding for development. In the future, Ardor child chains could be used to create equity trading platforms, digital file transfer services, private enterprise blockchain applications, and many more use cases. Ardor’s strengths are quick time to setup and wide customizability, making it a great option for companies looking to leverage blockchain without the resources to dedicate to custom development. Ardor has many architectural advantages. One of them and perhaps the most influential one is that it has been created using Java; one of the most widespread programming languages in the world today. This is definitely a step in the right direction seeing as it becomes ten times easier for a commercial application to succeed if the development language is one which most programmers can relate to.
MEXC on juhtiv krüptoraha börs, mida usaldab üle 10 miljoni kasutaja kogu maailmas. See on tuntud kui kõige suurema tokenite valikuga, kiireima tokenite noteerimise ja turu madalaimate kauplemiskuludega börs. Liituge nüüd MEXC-ga, et kogeda tipptasemel likviidsust ja turu kõige konkurentsivõimelisemaid tasusid!
Kui palju on Ardor (ARDR) väärt USD homme, järgmisel nädalal või järgmisel kuul? Kui kõrgeks võiksid teie Ardor (ARDR) varad olla hinnatud aastatel 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 – või isegi 10 või 20 aasta pärast? Kasutage meie hinna ennustuse tööriista, et uurida Ardor nii lühi- kui ka pikaajalisi prognoose aasta kohta.
Vaadake Ardor hinna ennustust kohe!
Ardor (ARDR) tokenoomika mõistmine võib anda sügavama ülevaate selle pikaajalisest väärtusest ja kasvupotentsiaalist. Alates sellest, kuidas tokeneid jaotatakse, kuni pakkumise haldamiseni, paljastab tokenoomika projekti majanduse põhistruktuuri. Lisateavet ARDR tokenite ulatusliku tokenoomika kohta leiate nüüd!
|Aeg (UTC+8)
|Tüüp
|Teave
|08-17 18:11:00
|Valdkonna uudised
Total stablecoin market cap grew by 2.18% over the past 7 days, exceeding $276.9 billion
|08-17 11:15:00
|Valdkonna uudised
Ethereum Reserve Company and Various ETFs' Cumulative Holdings Exceed 10 Million Coins
|08-16 16:39:00
|Valdkonna uudised
This week's combined trading volume of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs reached a historic high, thanks to the surge in Ethereum ETF trading volume
|08-16 14:30:00
|Valdkonna uudised
Ethereum pullback drives altcoin decline, spot ETFs record net outflows, crypto stocks fall in tandem
|08-16 04:04:00
|Valuutapoliitika
Fed Announces Termination of Specific Regulatory Program for Banks' Cryptocurrency Business
|08-15 19:17:00
|Valdkonna uudised
Market pullback affects meme coins, CLIPPY, SPARK, TROLL drop over 30% from monthly highs
Krüptorahade hindu mõjutavad suured tururiskid ja hindade volatiilsus. Peaksite investeerima projektidesse ja toodetesse, millega olete tuttav ja millega kaasnevaid riske te mõistate. Peaksite hoolikalt läbi mõtlema oma investeerimiskogemuse, finantsolukorra, investeerimiseesmärgid ja riskitaluvuse ning konsulteerima enne investeeringu tegemist sõltumatu finantsnõustajaga. Seda materjali ei tohiks tõlgendada finantsnõuandena. Varasemad tulemused ei ole edasiste tulemuste usaldusväärne indikaator. Teie investeeringu väärtus võib nii langeda kui ka tõusta ja te ei pruugi investeeritud summat tagasi saada. Teie vastutate ainuisikuliselt oma investeerimisotsuste eest. MEXC ei vastuta võimalike kahjude eest. Lisateabe saamiseks vaadake meie kasutustingimusi ja riskihoiatust. Pange tähele, et siin esitatud ülalmainitud krüptorahaga seotud andmed (nt selle praegune reaalajas hind) põhinevad kolmandate osapoolte allikatel. Need on esitatud teile „olemasoleval kujul“ ainult informatiivsel eesmärgil, ilma igasuguse kinnituse või garantiita. Kolmandate osapoolte saitidele viivad lingid on samuti MEXC kontrolli alt väljas. MEXC ei vastuta selliste kolmandate osapoolte saitide ja nende sisu usaldusväärsuse ning täpsuse eest.