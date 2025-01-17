OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) tokenoomika

Avastage olulisi teadmisi OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) kohta, sealhulgas selle tokenite pakkumise, jaotusmudeli ja reaalajas turuandmete kohta.
USD

OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) teave

the official Trump memecoin

Ametlik veebisait:
https://gettrumpmemes.com/
Plokiahela Explorer:
https://solscan.io/token/6p6xgHyF7AeE6TZkSmFsko444wqoP15icUSqi2jfGiPN

OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) tokenoomika ja hinnaanalüüs

Avastage OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) peamisi tokenoomika ja hinnaandmeid, sh turukapitalisatsiooni, pakkumise üksikasju, FDV ja hinna ajalugu. Saage lühidalt aru tokeni praegusest väärtusest ja turupositsioonist.

Turukapital:
$ 1.75B
$ 1.75B
Koguvaru:
$ 1000.00M
$ 1000.00M
Ringlev varu:
$ 200.00M
$ 200.00M
FDV (täielikult lahjendatud hindamine):
$ 8.74B
$ 8.74B
Kõigi aegade kõrgeim:
$ 78
$ 78
Kõigi aegade madalaim:
$ 1.208445100143142
$ 1.208445100143142
Praegune hind:
$ 8.743
$ 8.743

OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) põhjalik tokeni struktuur

Sukelduge lähemalt sellesse, kuidas TRUMP tokeneid väljastatakse, jaotatakse ja avatakse. See osa toob esile tokeni majandusliku struktuuri põhiaspektid: kasulikkus, stiimulid ja õiguste omandamine.

Overview

The Official Trump (TRUMP) token is a Solana-based meme coin launched by President-elect Donald Trump. It is designed primarily as a digital collectible and community engagement tool, not as an investment contract or security. The total supply is 1 billion TRUMP, with a structured allocation and vesting schedule spanning three years.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 TRUMP
  • Initial Circulating Supply: 200,000,000 TRUMP at launch
  • Full Unlock: Over three years, with allocations released on specific vesting schedules

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category% of TotalVesting/Unlocking Details
Liquidity10%100% released at Token Generation Event (TGE)
Public Distribution10%100% released at TGE
Creators & CIC Digital, 136%3-month cliff, 10% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months
Creators & CIC Digital, 218%6-month cliff, 25% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months
Creators & CIC Digital, 318%12-month cliff, 25% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months
Creators & CIC Digital, 44%3-month cliff, 10% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months
Creators & CIC Digital, 52%6-month cliff, 25% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months
Creators & CIC Digital, 62%12-month cliff, 25% unlock at cliff, remainder vests linearly over 24 months

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Primary Use: Digital collectible and meme token, intended for community engagement and as an expression of support for the Trump brand and associated artwork.
  • Trading: Freely tradeable on Solana DEXs and major centralized exchanges.
  • Community Incentives:
    • Special events for holders (e.g., dinner with President Trump for top holders).
    • Rewards program where users accumulate points by connecting wallets.
    • Airdrops for purchasers of official Trump products (e.g., sneakers, watches, cards).
    • Staking events where users can earn TRUMP as a reward for staking SOL or ETH.
  • No Governance or Utility: The token is not designed for protocol governance or as a utility token within a broader DeFi ecosystem.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

  • Vesting Schedules: Most allocations to creators and affiliated entities are subject to cliffs (3, 6, or 12 months) followed by linear daily unlocks over 24 months.
  • Immediate Unlocks: Liquidity and public distribution allocations are fully unlocked at launch.
  • Unlocking Timeline: All vesting schedules begin at the TGE (January 17, 2025) and conclude by January 16, 2028.

Unlocking Table

Allocation CategoryStart DateEnd DateCliffInitial UnlockLinear Vesting PeriodTotal Allocation (%)
Liquidity2025-01-172025-01-17None100%None10
Public Distribution2025-01-172025-01-17None100%None10
Creators & CIC Digital, 12025-01-172028-01-163 months10%24 months36
Creators & CIC Digital, 22025-01-172028-01-166 months25%24 months18
Creators & CIC Digital, 32025-01-172028-01-1612 months25%24 months18
Creators & CIC Digital, 42025-01-172028-01-163 months10%24 months4
Creators & CIC Digital, 52025-01-172028-01-166 months25%24 months2
Creators & CIC Digital, 62025-01-172028-01-1612 months25%24 months2

Additional Notes

  • Ownership and Revenue: CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC collectively own 80% of the Trump Cards, subject to the above unlocking schedule. They also receive trading revenue from Trump Meme Cards.
  • Not an Investment: The project explicitly states that TRUMP is not an investment contract or security.
  • Community Focus: The token is positioned as a cultural and community asset, with ongoing engagement and reward programs for holders.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
Issuance1B total supply, 200M at launch, full unlock over 3 years
AllocationSee detailed table above
Usage/IncentivesCollectible, trading, community events, rewards, airdrops, staking rewards
LockingCliffs (3/6/12 months) + 24-month linear vesting for most allocations
Unlocking TimeJan 17, 2025 (TGE) to Jan 16, 2028 (full unlock)

For further details, see the official tokenomics page and event announcements.

OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) tokenoomika: Põhinäitajate selgitus ja kasutusjuhud

OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) tokenoomika mõistmine on oluline selle pikaajalise väärtuse, jätkusuutlikkuse ja potentsiaali analüüsimiseks.

Peamised näitajad ja nende arvutamise viis:

Koguvaru:

Maksimaalne loodud või loodavate TRUMP tokenite arv.

Ringlev varu:

Turul ja avalikkuse käes praegu saadaolevate tokenite arv.

Maksimaalne varu:

TRUMP tokenite koguarvu range piirang.

FDV (täielikult lahjendatud hindamine):

Arvutatakse kui praegune hind × maksimaalne pakkumine, mis annab prognoosi turu kogukapitalisatsioonist, kui kõik tokenid on ringluses.

Inflatsiooni määr:

Peegeldab uute tokenite kasutuselevõtu kiirust, mis mõjutab nappust ja pikaajalist hinnakõikumist.

Miks on need näitajad kauplejate jaoks olulised?

Suur ringlev varu = suurem likviidsus.

Piiratud maksimaalne varu + madal inflatsioon = pikaajalise hinnatõusu potentsiaal.

Läbipaistev tokenite jaotus = suurem usaldus projekti vastu ja väiksem tsentraliseeritud kontrolli risk.

Kõrge FDV madala praeguse turukapitaliga = võimalikud ülehindamise signaalid.

Nüüd, kui te mõistate TRUMP tokeni tokenoomikat, avastage TRUMP tokeni reaalajas hinda!

Lahtiütlus

Sellel lehel olevad tokenoomika andmed pärinevad kolmandatelt osapooltelt. MEXC ei garanteeri selle täpsust. Enne investeerimist palun tehke põhjalik eeltöö.