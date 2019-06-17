Algorand (ALGO) tokenoomika
Algorand (ALGO) teave
Algorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.
Algorand (ALGO) tokenoomika ja hinnaanalüüs
Avastage Algorand (ALGO) peamisi tokenoomika ja hinnaandmeid, sh turukapitalisatsiooni, pakkumise üksikasju, FDV ja hinna ajalugu. Saage lühidalt aru tokeni praegusest väärtusest ja turupositsioonist.
Algorand (ALGO) põhjalik tokeni struktuur
Sukelduge lähemalt sellesse, kuidas ALGO tokeneid väljastatakse, jaotatakse ja avatakse. See osa toob esile tokeni majandusliku struktuuri põhiaspektid: kasulikkus, stiimulid ja õiguste omandamine.
Algorand’s token economics are designed to support a decentralized, secure, and scalable blockchain ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with supporting tables for clarity.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: The maximum supply of ALGO is capped at 10 billion tokens.
- Initial Distribution: At genesis, a portion of tokens was unlocked, with the remainder subject to various vesting schedules.
- Issuance Schedules:
- Some allocations (e.g., Public Sale, Team, Foundation, and Investors) were 100% unlocked at the Token Generation Event (TGE).
- Others (e.g., End User Grant, Participation Rewards, Node Running Mining) followed linear vesting schedules over months or years.
Issuance Schedule Table
|Allocation Recipient
|Issuance Mechanism Description
|Start Date
|End Date
|Amount Unlocked per Period
|Unlock Period Granularity
|End User Grant
|1.73% unlocked at TGE, 98.27% linear monthly vesting over 57 months
|2019-07-16
|2024-03-16
|4,310,088
|Monthly
|Participation Rewards
|0.91% unlocked at TGE, 99.09% linear monthly vesting over 9 years
|2019-06-17
|2028-06-16
|527,395
|Daily
|Node Running Mining
|4.17% unlocked at TGE, 95.83% linear daily vesting over 2 years
|2019-06-17
|2021-06-16
|3,277,360
|Daily
|Team, Foundation, Investors
|100% unlocked at TGE
|2019-06-16
|2019-06-16
|2,500,000,000
|Instant
|Public Sale
|100% unlocked at TGE
|2019-06-16
|2019-06-16
|3,000,000,000
|Instant
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Major Allocations:
- Public Sale: 3 billion ALGO
- Node Running Mining: 2.5 billion ALGO
- Team, Foundation, and Investors: 2.5 billion ALGO
- Participation Rewards: ~1.75 billion ALGO
- End User Grant: 250 million ALGO
Allocation Table
|Allocation Recipient
|Total Allocated Amount (ALGO)
|Public Sale
|3,000,000,000
|Node Running Mining
|2,500,000,000
|Team, Foundation, Investors
|2,500,000,000
|Participation Rewards
|1,750,000,000
|End User Grant
|250,000,000
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: ALGO holders can participate in decentralized governance by committing tokens for three-month cycles. Governors vote on proposals and receive rewards proportional to their staked amount.
- Staking/Participation Rewards:
- Previously, ALGO holders received participation rewards simply by holding tokens in eligible wallets. This was replaced by governance rewards in May 2022.
- Governance rewards are variable, with APYs historically ranging from 10.02% to 14.05%.
- No Slashing: Algorand’s Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) does not penalize users via slashing.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Governance Locking: To participate in governance, users must commit (effectively lock) their ALGO for the duration of a governance cycle (three months). However, the protocol does not enforce a technical lock; users must maintain their committed balance to remain eligible for rewards.
- Vesting Schedules: Many allocations are subject to linear vesting, as detailed above.
5. Unlocking Time
- Unlocking Events:
- Public Sale and Team/Investors allocations were fully unlocked at TGE.
- End User Grant: 1.73% at TGE, remainder over 57 months.
- Participation Rewards: 0.91% at TGE, remainder over 9 years.
- Node Running Mining: 4.17% at TGE, remainder over 2 years.
Unlocking Table (Sample Events)
|Unlock Date
|Unlocked Amount (ALGO)
|% Impact on Circulating Supply
|Locking Mechanism
|Allocation Description
|2019-06-16
|5,624,500,000
|64.71%
|End User Grant
|1.73% at TGE, 98.27% linear monthly vesting over 57 months
|2019-06-16
|5,624,500,000
|64.71%
|Participation Rewards
|0.91% at TGE, 99.09% linear monthly vesting over 9 years
|2019-06-16
|5,624,500,000
|64.71%
|Public Sale
|100% unlocked at TGE
|2019-06-16
|5,624,500,000
|64.71%
|Node Running Mining
|4.17% at TGE, 95.83% linear daily vesting over 2 years
|2019-06-16
|5,624,500,000
|64.71%
|Team, Foundation, Investors
|100% unlocked at TGE
6. Additional Notes
- Ecosystem Support: 25 billion ALGO (12.5% of max supply) was locked and distributed over 10 years at ~10% per year.
- Governance Process: Operates in cycles (three months each) with sign-up, voting, and rewards phases.
- Rewards Source: Governance and community rewards are funded from a dedicated allocation (~1.75 billion ALGO).
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Mix of instant unlock and linear vesting (monthly/daily) over 2–9 years
|Allocation
|Public Sale, Node Mining, Team/Investors, Participation Rewards, End User Grant
|Usage/Incentive
|Governance participation, staking rewards, no slashing, decentralized voting
|Locking
|Governance: soft lock (must maintain balance); vesting: enforced by schedule
|Unlocking
|TGE for some, linear vesting for others; major unlocks completed by 2028
Algorand’s token economics are structured to incentivize long-term participation, decentralized governance, and ecosystem growth, with a transparent and predictable unlocking schedule and no punitive slashing for participants.
Algorand (ALGO) tokenoomika: Põhinäitajate selgitus ja kasutusjuhud
Algorand (ALGO) tokenoomika mõistmine on oluline selle pikaajalise väärtuse, jätkusuutlikkuse ja potentsiaali analüüsimiseks.
Peamised näitajad ja nende arvutamise viis:
Koguvaru:
Maksimaalne loodud või loodavate ALGO tokenite arv.
Ringlev varu:
Turul ja avalikkuse käes praegu saadaolevate tokenite arv.
Maksimaalne varu:
ALGO tokenite koguarvu range piirang.
FDV (täielikult lahjendatud hindamine):
Arvutatakse kui praegune hind × maksimaalne pakkumine, mis annab prognoosi turu kogukapitalisatsioonist, kui kõik tokenid on ringluses.
Inflatsiooni määr:
Peegeldab uute tokenite kasutuselevõtu kiirust, mis mõjutab nappust ja pikaajalist hinnakõikumist.
Miks on need näitajad kauplejate jaoks olulised?
Suur ringlev varu = suurem likviidsus.
Piiratud maksimaalne varu + madal inflatsioon = pikaajalise hinnatõusu potentsiaal.
Läbipaistev tokenite jaotus = suurem usaldus projekti vastu ja väiksem tsentraliseeritud kontrolli risk.
Kõrge FDV madala praeguse turukapitaliga = võimalikud ülehindamise signaalid.
Nüüd, kui te mõistate ALGO tokeni tokenoomikat, avastage ALGO tokeni reaalajas hinda!
Kuidas osta üksust ALGO
Kas olete huvitatud Algorand (ALGO) lisamisest oma portfooliosse? MEXC toetab mitmesuguseid ALGO ostumeetodeid, sealhulgas krediitkaarte, pangaülekandeid ja kasutajatevahelist kauplemist. Olenemata sellest, kas olete algaja või professionaal, muudab MEXC krüptovaluutade ostmise lihtsaks ja turvaliseks.
Algorand (ALGO) hinna ajalugu
ALGO hinna ajaloo analüüsimine aitab kasutajatel mõista varasemaid turuliikumisi, peamisi tugi- ja takistustasemeid ning volatiilsusmustreid. Olenemata sellest, kas jälgite kõigi aegade kõrgeimaid hindu või tuvastate trende, on ajaloolised andmed hinnaennustuse ja tehnilise analüüsi oluline osa.
ALGO – hinna ennustus
Tahaksite teada, kuhu ALGO võiks suunduda? Meie ALGO hinnaennustuste leht ühendab turu meeleolu, ajaloolised trendid ja tehnilised näitajad, et pakkuda tulevikku suunatud vaadet.
Miks peaksite valima kauplemiseks MEXC platvormi?
MEXC on üks maailma juhtivaid krüptobörse, mida usaldavad miljonid kasutajad üle maailma. Olenemata sellest, kas olete algaja või professionaal, on MEXC teie lihtsaim viis krüptoga tegelemiseks.
Lahtiütlus
Sellel lehel olevad tokenoomika andmed pärinevad kolmandatelt osapooltelt. MEXC ei garanteeri selle täpsust. Enne investeerimist palun tehke põhjalik eeltöö.
