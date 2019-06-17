Algorand (ALGO) tokenoomika

Avastage olulisi teadmisi Algorand (ALGO) kohta, sealhulgas selle tokenite pakkumise, jaotusmudeli ja reaalajas turuandmete kohta.
USD

Algorand (ALGO) teave

Algorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.

Ametlik veebisait:
http://algorand.foundation
Valge raamat:
https://developer.algorand.org/
Plokiahela Explorer:
https://allo.info/

Algorand (ALGO) tokenoomika ja hinnaanalüüs

Avastage Algorand (ALGO) peamisi tokenoomika ja hinnaandmeid, sh turukapitalisatsiooni, pakkumise üksikasju, FDV ja hinna ajalugu. Saage lühidalt aru tokeni praegusest väärtusest ja turupositsioonist.

Turukapital:
$ 2.11B
$ 2.11B$ 2.11B
Koguvaru:
$ 10.00B
$ 10.00B$ 10.00B
Ringlev varu:
$ 8.72B
$ 8.72B$ 8.72B
FDV (täielikult lahjendatud hindamine):
$ 2.42B
$ 2.42B$ 2.42B
Kõigi aegade kõrgeim:
$ 3.8
$ 3.8$ 3.8
Kõigi aegade madalaim:
$ 0.08761089660746404
$ 0.08761089660746404$ 0.08761089660746404
Praegune hind:
$ 0.2422
$ 0.2422$ 0.2422

Algorand (ALGO) põhjalik tokeni struktuur

Sukelduge lähemalt sellesse, kuidas ALGO tokeneid väljastatakse, jaotatakse ja avatakse. See osa toob esile tokeni majandusliku struktuuri põhiaspektid: kasulikkus, stiimulid ja õiguste omandamine.

Algorand’s token economics are designed to support a decentralized, secure, and scalable blockchain ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with supporting tables for clarity.

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Total Supply: The maximum supply of ALGO is capped at 10 billion tokens.
  • Initial Distribution: At genesis, a portion of tokens was unlocked, with the remainder subject to various vesting schedules.
  • Issuance Schedules:
    • Some allocations (e.g., Public Sale, Team, Foundation, and Investors) were 100% unlocked at the Token Generation Event (TGE).
    • Others (e.g., End User Grant, Participation Rewards, Node Running Mining) followed linear vesting schedules over months or years.

Issuance Schedule Table

Allocation RecipientIssuance Mechanism DescriptionStart DateEnd DateAmount Unlocked per PeriodUnlock Period Granularity
End User Grant1.73% unlocked at TGE, 98.27% linear monthly vesting over 57 months2019-07-162024-03-164,310,088Monthly
Participation Rewards0.91% unlocked at TGE, 99.09% linear monthly vesting over 9 years2019-06-172028-06-16527,395Daily
Node Running Mining4.17% unlocked at TGE, 95.83% linear daily vesting over 2 years2019-06-172021-06-163,277,360Daily
Team, Foundation, Investors100% unlocked at TGE2019-06-162019-06-162,500,000,000Instant
Public Sale100% unlocked at TGE2019-06-162019-06-163,000,000,000Instant

2. Allocation Mechanism

  • Major Allocations:
    • Public Sale: 3 billion ALGO
    • Node Running Mining: 2.5 billion ALGO
    • Team, Foundation, and Investors: 2.5 billion ALGO
    • Participation Rewards: ~1.75 billion ALGO
    • End User Grant: 250 million ALGO

Allocation Table

Allocation RecipientTotal Allocated Amount (ALGO)
Public Sale3,000,000,000
Node Running Mining2,500,000,000
Team, Foundation, Investors2,500,000,000
Participation Rewards1,750,000,000
End User Grant250,000,000

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Governance: ALGO holders can participate in decentralized governance by committing tokens for three-month cycles. Governors vote on proposals and receive rewards proportional to their staked amount.
  • Staking/Participation Rewards:
    • Previously, ALGO holders received participation rewards simply by holding tokens in eligible wallets. This was replaced by governance rewards in May 2022.
    • Governance rewards are variable, with APYs historically ranging from 10.02% to 14.05%.
  • No Slashing: Algorand’s Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) does not penalize users via slashing.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • Governance Locking: To participate in governance, users must commit (effectively lock) their ALGO for the duration of a governance cycle (three months). However, the protocol does not enforce a technical lock; users must maintain their committed balance to remain eligible for rewards.
  • Vesting Schedules: Many allocations are subject to linear vesting, as detailed above.

5. Unlocking Time

  • Unlocking Events:
    • Public Sale and Team/Investors allocations were fully unlocked at TGE.
    • End User Grant: 1.73% at TGE, remainder over 57 months.
    • Participation Rewards: 0.91% at TGE, remainder over 9 years.
    • Node Running Mining: 4.17% at TGE, remainder over 2 years.

Unlocking Table (Sample Events)

Unlock DateUnlocked Amount (ALGO)% Impact on Circulating SupplyLocking MechanismAllocation Description
2019-06-165,624,500,00064.71%End User Grant1.73% at TGE, 98.27% linear monthly vesting over 57 months
2019-06-165,624,500,00064.71%Participation Rewards0.91% at TGE, 99.09% linear monthly vesting over 9 years
2019-06-165,624,500,00064.71%Public Sale100% unlocked at TGE
2019-06-165,624,500,00064.71%Node Running Mining4.17% at TGE, 95.83% linear daily vesting over 2 years
2019-06-165,624,500,00064.71%Team, Foundation, Investors100% unlocked at TGE

6. Additional Notes

  • Ecosystem Support: 25 billion ALGO (12.5% of max supply) was locked and distributed over 10 years at ~10% per year.
  • Governance Process: Operates in cycles (three months each) with sign-up, voting, and rewards phases.
  • Rewards Source: Governance and community rewards are funded from a dedicated allocation (~1.75 billion ALGO).

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceMix of instant unlock and linear vesting (monthly/daily) over 2–9 years
AllocationPublic Sale, Node Mining, Team/Investors, Participation Rewards, End User Grant
Usage/IncentiveGovernance participation, staking rewards, no slashing, decentralized voting
LockingGovernance: soft lock (must maintain balance); vesting: enforced by schedule
UnlockingTGE for some, linear vesting for others; major unlocks completed by 2028

Algorand’s token economics are structured to incentivize long-term participation, decentralized governance, and ecosystem growth, with a transparent and predictable unlocking schedule and no punitive slashing for participants.

Algorand (ALGO) tokenoomika: Põhinäitajate selgitus ja kasutusjuhud

Algorand (ALGO) tokenoomika mõistmine on oluline selle pikaajalise väärtuse, jätkusuutlikkuse ja potentsiaali analüüsimiseks.

Peamised näitajad ja nende arvutamise viis:

Koguvaru:

Maksimaalne loodud või loodavate ALGO tokenite arv.

Ringlev varu:

Turul ja avalikkuse käes praegu saadaolevate tokenite arv.

Maksimaalne varu:

ALGO tokenite koguarvu range piirang.

FDV (täielikult lahjendatud hindamine):

Arvutatakse kui praegune hind × maksimaalne pakkumine, mis annab prognoosi turu kogukapitalisatsioonist, kui kõik tokenid on ringluses.

Inflatsiooni määr:

Peegeldab uute tokenite kasutuselevõtu kiirust, mis mõjutab nappust ja pikaajalist hinnakõikumist.

Miks on need näitajad kauplejate jaoks olulised?

Suur ringlev varu = suurem likviidsus.

Piiratud maksimaalne varu + madal inflatsioon = pikaajalise hinnatõusu potentsiaal.

Läbipaistev tokenite jaotus = suurem usaldus projekti vastu ja väiksem tsentraliseeritud kontrolli risk.

Kõrge FDV madala praeguse turukapitaliga = võimalikud ülehindamise signaalid.

Nüüd, kui te mõistate ALGO tokeni tokenoomikat, avastage ALGO tokeni reaalajas hinda!

Lahtiütlus

Sellel lehel olevad tokenoomika andmed pärinevad kolmandatelt osapooltelt. MEXC ei garanteeri selle täpsust. Enne investeerimist palun tehke põhjalik eeltöö.