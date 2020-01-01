Aixbt (AIXBT) tokenoomika
Aixbt is a meme coin on the Base chain.
Aixbt (AIXBT) tokenoomika ja hinnaanalüüs
Avastage Aixbt (AIXBT) peamisi tokenoomika ja hinnaandmeid, sh turukapitalisatsiooni, pakkumise üksikasju, FDV ja hinna ajalugu. Saage lühidalt aru tokeni praegusest väärtusest ja turupositsioonist.
Aixbt (AIXBT) põhjalik tokeni struktuur
Sukelduge lähemalt sellesse, kuidas AIXBT tokeneid väljastatakse, jaotatakse ja avatakse. See osa toob esile tokeni majandusliku struktuuri põhiaspektid: kasulikkus, stiimulid ja õiguste omandamine.
Overview
AIXBT is the native token of the AIXBT ecosystem, which powers an AI-driven market intelligence platform. The token is central to accessing premium features, governance, and incentivizing user engagement within the platform. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, based on the latest available information.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Generation: The specific details regarding the total supply, initial minting, or ongoing issuance of AIXBT tokens are not disclosed in the available data. There is no evidence of inflationary or deflationary mechanisms, nor of periodic emissions or burns.
- Distribution: The token is distributed primarily through platform access and community engagement, with a significant portion allocated to airdrops and ecosystem incentives.
Allocation Mechanism
While a full allocation table is not available, the following distribution details are confirmed:
|Allocation Category
|Description/Notes
|Community Airdrop
|AIXBT was included in a major airdrop campaign alongside other AI and crypto projects.
|Platform Access
|Tokens are required to access the AIXBT Terminal (600,000 tokens for full access as of late 2024).
|Ecosystem/Community
|A portion is reserved for incentivizing community engagement and ecosystem growth.
|Other Allocations
|No explicit data on team, investors, or foundation allocations.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Platform Access: Holding AIXBT tokens is required to access the AIXBT Terminal, which provides advanced AI-powered market intelligence and analytics. As of December 2024, access costs 600,000 tokens (valued at ~$100,000 at the time).
- Governance: The token is designed to facilitate governance, allowing holders to participate in decision-making processes for the platform.
- Ecosystem Utility: The token may be used for payments within the ecosystem, including for premium features, data queries, and possibly for incentivizing data contributors and analysts.
- Incentives: Community engagement and participation are incentivized through airdrops and potential future rewards, though no explicit staking or yield mechanisms are described.
Locking Mechanism
- Access Locking: To access the AIXBT Terminal, users must lock a significant number of tokens, effectively removing them from circulation for the duration of access.
- No Explicit Vesting/Locking for Allocations: There is no public information on vesting schedules, lock-up periods for team or investor allocations, or structured staking programs.
Unlocking Time
- Platform Access: Tokens locked for platform access are presumably unlocked when access is relinquished, but the specific terms (minimum lock period, penalties, etc.) are not disclosed.
- Airdrop/Community: Airdropped tokens are typically claimable immediately or within a defined window, but there is no evidence of long-term vesting or delayed unlocks for these distributions.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Not disclosed; no evidence of ongoing emissions or burns
|Allocation
|Community airdrop, platform access, ecosystem incentives; no explicit team/investor data
|Usage
|Platform access, governance, ecosystem payments
|Incentives
|Community engagement, airdrops, possible future rewards
|Locking
|Required for platform access; no explicit vesting/lock-up for allocations
|Unlocking
|Upon relinquishing access or claim; no structured vesting/unlock schedule
Analysis and Implications
- Transparency: The lack of detailed public information on supply, allocation, and vesting may limit transparency for potential investors and users.
- Utility-Driven Demand: The requirement to lock a substantial number of tokens for platform access creates a strong utility-driven demand, potentially reducing circulating supply and supporting price stability.
- Community Focus: The inclusion in major airdrop campaigns and emphasis on community engagement suggest a strategy to bootstrap network effects and user adoption.
- Governance and Future Utility: The token’s role in governance and potential for expanded ecosystem utility positions it as a core asset for long-term platform development.
Limitations
- No Public Vesting/Unlock Schedule: There is no available data on structured vesting or unlock schedules for team, investor, or foundation allocations.
- No Quantitative Supply Data: Total supply, circulating supply, and detailed allocation percentages are not disclosed in the current dataset.
Conclusion
AIXBT’s token economics are centered on platform utility and community engagement, with a strong emphasis on access-driven demand. However, the absence of detailed public data on issuance, allocation, and vesting mechanisms introduces some uncertainty for stakeholders. Prospective users and investors should monitor official channels for future disclosures regarding supply, allocation, and governance developments.
Aixbt (AIXBT) tokenoomika: Põhinäitajate selgitus ja kasutusjuhud
Aixbt (AIXBT) tokenoomika mõistmine on oluline selle pikaajalise väärtuse, jätkusuutlikkuse ja potentsiaali analüüsimiseks.
Peamised näitajad ja nende arvutamise viis:
Koguvaru:
Maksimaalne loodud või loodavate AIXBT tokenite arv.
Ringlev varu:
Turul ja avalikkuse käes praegu saadaolevate tokenite arv.
Maksimaalne varu:
AIXBT tokenite koguarvu range piirang.
FDV (täielikult lahjendatud hindamine):
Arvutatakse kui praegune hind × maksimaalne pakkumine, mis annab prognoosi turu kogukapitalisatsioonist, kui kõik tokenid on ringluses.
Inflatsiooni määr:
Peegeldab uute tokenite kasutuselevõtu kiirust, mis mõjutab nappust ja pikaajalist hinnakõikumist.
Miks on need näitajad kauplejate jaoks olulised?
Suur ringlev varu = suurem likviidsus.
Piiratud maksimaalne varu + madal inflatsioon = pikaajalise hinnatõusu potentsiaal.
Läbipaistev tokenite jaotus = suurem usaldus projekti vastu ja väiksem tsentraliseeritud kontrolli risk.
Kõrge FDV madala praeguse turukapitaliga = võimalikud ülehindamise signaalid.
Nüüd, kui te mõistate AIXBT tokeni tokenoomikat, avastage AIXBT tokeni reaalajas hinda!
Kuidas osta üksust AIXBT
Kas olete huvitatud Aixbt (AIXBT) lisamisest oma portfooliosse? MEXC toetab mitmesuguseid AIXBT ostumeetodeid, sealhulgas krediitkaarte, pangaülekandeid ja kasutajatevahelist kauplemist. Olenemata sellest, kas olete algaja või professionaal, muudab MEXC krüptovaluutade ostmise lihtsaks ja turvaliseks.
Aixbt (AIXBT) hinna ajalugu
AIXBT hinna ajaloo analüüsimine aitab kasutajatel mõista varasemaid turuliikumisi, peamisi tugi- ja takistustasemeid ning volatiilsusmustreid. Olenemata sellest, kas jälgite kõigi aegade kõrgeimaid hindu või tuvastate trende, on ajaloolised andmed hinnaennustuse ja tehnilise analüüsi oluline osa.
AIXBT – hinna ennustus
Tahaksite teada, kuhu AIXBT võiks suunduda? Meie AIXBT hinnaennustuste leht ühendab turu meeleolu, ajaloolised trendid ja tehnilised näitajad, et pakkuda tulevikku suunatud vaadet.
Lahtiütlus
Sellel lehel olevad tokenoomika andmed pärinevad kolmandatelt osapooltelt. MEXC ei garanteeri selle täpsust. Enne investeerimist palun tehke põhjalik eeltöö.
